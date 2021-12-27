Baked Beer and Bread Co. closes in the Village

A little more than five years since its opening, Baked Beer and Bread Co. has closed its doors for good.
The bakery and bar closed Dec. 26 after months of staffing struggles and decreased business, owner Bill Sheeder said. Higher prices due to rising food costs had caused fewer customers to come in, and it had gotten to the point where he was paying employees' payroll out-of-pocket.
In the week before Christmas, Baked didn't have enough staff to best operate. They decided to operate through Sunday to get through Christmas, then halt business.
"It's not a decision that we came to lightly, or I came to lightly, but we've had a lot of things going on over the last year," Sheeder said. "We have a lot of other businesses that we deal with, and the restaurant business in general, especially lately, has been very difficult to say the least."
He and his wife, Stephanie Sellers, also own brunch-focused restaurant Toasted and bakery Cookies & Dreams.
While there have been some claims on social media that Sheeder didn't notify employees beforehand about the decision to close, he said that all employees were notified about the closure, and offered to have people transition to Toasted or Cookies & Dreams.
Beyond staffing and prices, running the struggling business while handling two others and expanding takes a mental toll, Sheeder said. The consistent staff Baked did have were working much more than usual to cover gaps, putting more stress on them and the owners.
Closing Baked is both bittersweet and a breath of relief for the couple, since they'll no longer have to balance worrying about Baked while trying to focus on their other ventures.
"We tried to take care of people as long as we could," Sheeder said. "People weren't showing up to work and we didn't really have enough people, and the really solid long-term employees that I did have were having to work way too hard to cover that. So it was a hard decision we had to make but that's okay. Things change. And the next chapter is going to be just as good."
The couple owns the space Baked was in, Sheeder said, and a new business may be moving in there soon.
Looking to the future, Sheeder and Sellers are focused on expansion. Toasted will soon operate with expanded hours and a larger staff of those coming from Baked, Sheeder said, along with menu items and catering from the bar.
Cookies & Dreams is opening one location in Ankeny and three in Chicago, adding to storefronts in the Quad-Cities and Coralville. Sheeder said they're also almost finished with a warehouse in downtown Davenport.
Dam Tacos, a bar and restaurant specializing in carryout and delivery tacos, is the couple's newest idea, which Sheeder said will hopefully come to fruition in the coming months.
"We've got so many cool things that we're doing in Davenport, we love this community," Sheeder said. "This isn't a bad thing, it's just a just a different thing."