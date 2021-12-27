Baked Beer and Bread Co. closes in the Village

Beyond staffing and prices, running the struggling business while handling two others and expanding takes a mental toll, Sheeder said. The consistent staff Baked did have were working much more than usual to cover gaps, putting more stress on them and the owners.

Closing Baked is both bittersweet and a breath of relief for the couple, since they'll no longer have to balance worrying about Baked while trying to focus on their other ventures.

"We tried to take care of people as long as we could," Sheeder said. "People weren't showing up to work and we didn't really have enough people, and the really solid long-term employees that I did have were having to work way too hard to cover that. So it was a hard decision we had to make but that's okay. Things change. And the next chapter is going to be just as good."

The couple owns the space Baked was in, Sheeder said, and a new business may be moving in there soon.

Looking to the future, Sheeder and Sellers are focused on expansion. Toasted will soon operate with expanded hours and a larger staff of those coming from Baked, Sheeder said, along with menu items and catering from the bar.