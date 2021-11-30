Pour Bros. Craft Taproom brings brews by the ounce to Moline

The wall will host around 1,000 beers, ciders, seltzers and wines a year as kegs are rotated through, Mathisen said, some changing weekly, if not more often. The full bar will also be stocked with 150 can and bottle options, and will serve cocktails and fruit juices.

"We're kind of like the test tube, or the test market for people to try things they would never buy by the glass or by the pint," Mathisen said.

The craft beer scene in the Quad-Cities is one of the main reasons Pour Bros. has expanded to this area, Mathisen said, as it's obvious that Quad-Cities residents love their craft beers.

Attractions like the Taxslayer Center, John Deere Pavilion and a walkable downtown also signaled to the owners that Moline would welcome their business.

The space Pour Bros. will open in, known as the O'Rourke Building, has been renovated to become a future Amtrak rail station. The six-story warehouse also houses an Element Westin Hotel and Urban Farmhouse, an urban decor shop.

"We see Moline as a town with a lot of assets," Mathisen said.

Cameron Saunders, sales manager at Bent River Brewing, agrees. He said Bent River is excited to welcome the taproom to the Quad-Cities and to Moline, where one of its breweries is located.