Pour Bros. Craft Taproom brings brews by the ounce to Moline

The taproom coming together in Moline's O'Rourke Building will, at first glance, hold many of the same attributes as bars scattered throughout the Quad-Cities. Taking on a rustic, industrial theme to fit the historical building, it will feature furniture fit for any size gathering, retro and unique games, and a 26-foot-long bar with a subway tile back-splash.
The details tell a different story. Tables made from repurpused semi-truck flooring will fill the floor, created by West End Salvage in Des Moines. Murals and artifacts paying homage to Moline will create a homey atmosphere.
One of the biggest differences will be hard to miss. In the Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, the heart of the space isn't the bar, but a wall — covered in golden taps.
Pour Bros. Craft Taproom will open its third location this winter at 1209 4th Ave., Moline. People wanting a brew will pour it themselves by the ounce from the tap wall, paying by the tenth of the ounce for what they choose.
Co-founder Rob Mathisen said they plan to have soft openings in mid-to-late-December, but depending on when they get certain equipment, that timeline could change.
Pour Bros. doesn't produce its own beers, instead showcasing a variety of local brews. Mathisen said they already have a good relationship with many Quad-Cities breweries from the Peoria Heights and Champaign-Urbana locations.
The wall will host around 1,000 beers, ciders, seltzers and wines a year as kegs are rotated through, Mathisen said, some changing weekly, if not more often. The full bar will also be stocked with 150 can and bottle options, and will serve cocktails and fruit juices.
"We're kind of like the test tube, or the test market for people to try things they would never buy by the glass or by the pint," Mathisen said.
The craft beer scene in the Quad-Cities is one of the main reasons Pour Bros. has expanded to this area, Mathisen said, as it's obvious that Quad-Cities residents love their craft beers.
Attractions like the Taxslayer Center, John Deere Pavilion and a walkable downtown also signaled to the owners that Moline would welcome their business.
The space Pour Bros. will open in, known as the O'Rourke Building, has been renovated to become a future Amtrak rail station. The six-story warehouse also houses an Element Westin Hotel and Urban Farmhouse, an urban decor shop.
"We see Moline as a town with a lot of assets," Mathisen said.
Cameron Saunders, sales manager at Bent River Brewing, agrees. He said Bent River is excited to welcome the taproom to the Quad-Cities and to Moline, where one of its breweries is located.
Bent River have already developed a relationship with Pour Bros., and plans to host some of its brews in Pour Bros. taps. It's a win-win situation, Saunders said, with both places gaining exposure through their work together.
"The more people we can get to downtown Moline, the better," Saunders said.
Despite the fact that Pour Bros. won't bring brews of their own to the Quad-Cities, Saunders said the taproom will still help the brewing culture in the area.
By offering local brews by the ounce, people wary about buying new drinks by the glass will have the opportunity to try them out before committing fully. With Pour Bros. regularly rotating its kegs, visitors could try something new every time they stop by.
"They'll expand on opportunities for people to experience what craft beer is," Saunders said.