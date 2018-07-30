Behind the bar, in between two flat-screen TVs, a sheet of dark gray tissue paper conspicuously covered the chalkboard that typically displayed the brewery’s specials.
All but one of the 4 p.m. regulars gathered here were in on the secret.
Breaking up the small crowd’s chatter, Granite City Brewery general manager J.D. Harris appeared, beer in hand, to announce Thursday’s big surprise, what he called an “incognito undercover event.”
"We’ve never renamed a beer after someone before,” Harris said. “So, you're witnessing some Granite City history.”
He then pulled off the paper curtain and revealed a new logo for an established beer blend to be called “The Lord Steven.”
From his regular chair at the bar, Steven Tolan, the beer’s namesake, looked up at the chalkboard in awe.
Tolan was presented with a framed poster of the beer logo and everyone around him clinked their beers.
Harris looked to Tolan and asked, “Did you have any idea?”
Tolan, wearing a big smile, shook his head.
Making friends and a 'first family'
At 3:30 p.m. every day, Tolan can be found at Granite City Brewery on Utica Ridge Road in Davenport. He typically stays for a few hours and a few beers.
And, “99 percent of the time,” he has the same thing to drink: A mix of the Duke Pale Ale and the Bennie Bock, a blend that at Granite City’s 32 locations in 13 states is called the Duke and Bock.
Tolan, who had been living in Denver, moved to the Quad-Cities in 2010 to be closer to his parents and soon after they started a routine of Friday dinners at Texas Roadhouse off of 53rd Street. After one of the family’s weekly meals out, Tolan noticed a nearby brewery he hadn’t heard of before.
He sat at the bar and started making conversation with bartenders and beer-drinkers around him.
“When you’re in your 60s and you move to another town, friendship doesn’t come along all that easy,” he said. “Some bars are well known for their foods or their ambiance, but I love the people here.”
Friendship — and a second family — came easily and fiercely over the years for Tolan and the Granite City crew of staff and patrons.
“No,” Tolan corrects. “They’re my first family. They mean everything to me.”
That includes another regular, Gregg Humphreys. For three years, Tolan and Humphreys sat at opposite ends of the bar and didn’t address each other.
Until, one afternoon, they started talking.
“Then, we became friends,” Tolan said. “We realized we had plenty to talk about.”
They’ve sat next to each other at the bar since then.
“This is my ‘Cheers,’” Humphreys said, referring to the popular NBC sitcom. “What’s magical about this place is everyone makes you feel welcome.”
Another regular, Bill Keck, put it this way: “It’s always a bunch of laughs, sharing stuff and buying each other beer. We’ve kind of made an Irish bar out of this place.”
Over the years, Tolan has helped out his Granite City family by lending money for rent, medical bills or gas. He once gave an employee some cash to buy his grandmother, the young man’s guardian, a present for Christmas.
“Young people often need help,” Tolan said. “A lot of them don’t ask for it. So, I try to help when I can.”
'Very deserving'
During one of his early visits at Granite City, Tolan jokingly told his bartender that his favorite beer needed a catchier name.
The bartender suggested, keeping with the theme of the names Duke of Wellington Pale Ale and Brother Benedict's Bock, to call it The Lord Steven.
From there, the beer’s nickname took off.
"We now have people come in all of the time ordering the Lord Steven,” Harris said. “It really is quite remarkable.”
Officially renaming the beer has been a “long process, years in the making,” he said.
Harris took over as general manager about two years ago and realized, “This is something that needs to happen.”
“It’s important when you have somebody who has a connection to your establishment, who has seen the highs and lows, it just makes sense to do something special like that,” Harris said. “He is a big part of this place. He’s more than a guest. He’s an advocate for this place.”
Harris was happy to finally make it happen and successfully surprise Tolan on Thursday.
“It’s not very often that someone gets a beer named after them,” Harris said. “It’s pretty cool.”
Humphreys was happy to be part of the surprise, saying his close friend was “very deserving.”
“He’s a patriot and he’s one of the most generous people I’ve met in my whole life,” he said. “He’s a great, great guy. I can’t say enough about him.”
The logo for the Lord Steven features a crest with a tower that, according to Harris, represents visibility, loyalty and protection and a symbol of a knight in full armor.
The image, Harris said, represents Tolan, who served in the military for 25 years, well as he is “always visible, loyal to our brand, and has offered protection by helping others in need.”
About an hour after the grand surprise, Tolan hugged one of his friends goodbye and offered to buy them a beer next time. He motioned to his chair, which had been decorated with a plastic shield and sword.
“See you next time," Tolan said. "You can find me right here."