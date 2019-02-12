Bent River Brewing is partnering with 10 Quad-Cities coffee providers to launch the "Local Uncommon Tour" March 6 through May 8.
Bent River Brewing has brewed the base beer of its Uncommon Stout that will be infused with hand-selected coffee from each participating business to create 10 different Local Uncommon variants.
Participating coffee shops and their Local Uncommon variant release dates are:
• March 6: 392 Dport, Davenport
• March 13: Alomic Coffee Bar, Bettendorf
• March 20: Dead Poets Espresso, Moline
• March 27: Theo’s Java Club, Rock Island
• April 3: Coffee Hound, Bettendorf
• April 10: Roam, Davenport
• April 17: Milltown Coffee, Moline
• April 24: East Moline Coffee Co., East Moline
• May 1: Cool Beanz Coffee House, Rock Island
• May 8: Country Club Coffee, Davenport.
Every Wednesday, one barrel of the unique creation will be tapped at its Moline brew pub, 1413 5th Ave. The events will include a short video, via social media, of a coffee shop employee describing the coffee used in their batch, as well as upcoming promotions.
Patrons who purchase a pint of a Local Uncommon will receive a "tour pass" punch card. For each different Local Uncommon variant purchased, they will receive a punch; five punches are needed for half-off a tour T-shirt; with 10 punches, the shirt is free. Shirts also will be sold.