Try 1 month for 99¢
122215-breweries-5 (copy)

Bent River Brewing Company is shown

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

Bent River Brewing is partnering with 10 Quad-Cities coffee providers to launch the "Local Uncommon Tour" March 6 through May 8.

Bent River Brewing has brewed the base beer of its Uncommon Stout that will be infused with hand-selected coffee from each participating business to create 10 different Local Uncommon variants.

Participating coffee shops and their Local Uncommon variant release dates are:

• March 6: 392 Dport, Davenport

• March 13: Alomic Coffee Bar, Bettendorf

• March 20: Dead Poets Espresso, Moline

• March 27: Theo’s Java Club, Rock Island

• April 3: Coffee Hound, Bettendorf

• April 10: Roam, Davenport

• April 17: Milltown Coffee, Moline

Enjoy dining? Get the latest reviews and food news sent to your inbox

• April 24: East Moline Coffee Co., East Moline

• May 1: Cool Beanz Coffee House, Rock Island

• May 8: Country Club Coffee, Davenport.

Every Wednesday, one barrel of the unique creation will be tapped at its Moline brew pub, 1413 5th Ave. The events will include a short video, via social media, of a coffee shop employee describing the coffee used in their batch, as well as upcoming promotions.

Patrons who purchase a pint of a Local Uncommon will receive a "tour pass" punch card. For each different Local Uncommon variant purchased, they will receive a punch; five punches are needed for half-off a tour T-shirt; with 10 punches, the shirt is free. Shirts also will be sold.

0
0
0
0
0