Tanmayi Vaidya was on a mission when she walked into the Quad-City Times earlier this month.
With brochures about her licensed home bakery in hand, she asked to talk to a reporter.
But she wasn't there to ask someone to simply write a story about her growing business.
Vaidya had an idea — in the spirit of the holiday season — to give away 1,000 of her cupcakes to a local charity or organization.
She was at a loss for where to send the donated treats. So, she showed up at the newspaper's office to get some ideas.
"You all are involved in the community," Vaidya said. "I thought it would be a good place to start."
A year ago, she started her own licensed home bakery, called Orexian, taking her lifelong passion of baking up a notch. She prepares standard and themed cakes and cupcakes as well as unique "fusion" flavors, such as mango or pistachio-saffron.
"It had always been a dream of mine to have my own bakery," she said. "I like to feed people, whether it's my neighbors or friends or strangers."
As the holiday season approached, Vaidya wanted to use her baking skills to give back.
"Because it's the holidays, people are looking for something sweet," she said. "It's that time of year.
"Our son is in the military," she added. "So, we had this goal in mind to give back to the military community or veterans or a homeless shelter. But it really doesn't matter. We want to do give them to whoever would appreciate them the most."
Her husband, Jitendra Vaidya, added this: "We just need help finding the right place to send them."
That's where this story comes in.
If you know of a local charity or organization or group in "need" of some free cupcakes, send me an email at ahancock@qctimes.com and I'll send it along to Vaidya.
She'd like to deliver the cupcakes within the next few weeks, but is happy to extend the offer beyond the holiday season.
"It doesn't matter where they go," she said. "If they make someone happy, then I will feel good about it."