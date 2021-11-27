Blue Cat Brewing Co. brings original brewery to new generation

Cole, who was interviewing with Big Swing Brewing Company at the time, suggested that he come on as a co-owner and transform Big Swing into Blue Cat Brewing Co., not as a replica of the past, but as a step into the future. The brewer already had a business plan from a Business of Craft Brewing class he had just finished.

"Our whole premise ... was not to try to recreate the Blue Cat of the 90s, or even the Blue Cat in 2017, just to kind of pick up where they left off when they retired," Cole said. "So just kind of making it my own, but still paying tribute to the legacy that they left behind."

Beyond Blue Cat, Cole has been deeply involved with the Quad-Cities brewing community for three years. He blogs about beer for Visit Quad Cities and talks about it on 97X radio, and has put together the Ale Trail.

After a soft opening under the new name, old and new customers have begun flocking back to the brewery. The staff is welcoming everyone, armed with old and new brews and a full menu.

Cole said he has 90% of the original Blue Cat's old recipes, maybe more if he keeps looking. They're keeping a couple of Blue Cat originals on the menu, but will rotate mostly new beers through.