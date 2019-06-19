There have been many great partners-in-crime (or crime-stopping) over the years — think Batman and Robin, or Bonnie and Clyde. When it comes to summer food and wine pairings, one wine immediately comes to mind as another dynamic duo worthy of recognition: sauvignon blanc and fresh summer salads with light seafood fare.
Every summer I’m inspired by the fresh seasonal offerings and the desire to eat foods that are light and refreshing. Sauvignon Blanc is a great example of an easy summer drinking wine that is sure to be part of your summer table or get-together.
Sauvignon Blanc, the light green-skinned grape, hails originally from the Bordeaux and Loire Valley regions in France, where its name stems from the French word “sauvage,” meaning wild or savage. What started as French origin has now become popular in many of the wine regions of the world, including California, New Zealand, Chile, South Africa, and Australia. Today, there are hundreds of different producers and expressions of sauvignon blanc across the globe, each bringing their own take to this delicate and delightful wine.
But what does this grape varietal taste like in its finished form? Strong herbaceous notes of mint, dill, thyme are also met with citrus and tropical notes to create a balance both light and refreshing. Pair sauvignon blanc with goat cheese, perhaps fried and placed on a salad, or lighter chicken and seafood dishes, and you will not be disappointed. Roasted seasonal vegetables are another great option, as the wine will accentuate and highlight the sweet and herbaceous qualities in peppers, squash and other summer vegetables. Be sure to adhere to Food Pairing 101 when matching this wine with your meals and avoid foods that may overpower the delicate nature of this wine.
One expression that's sure to be a crowd favorite is the 2016 Emmolo sauvignon blanc (retails for around $24) in Rutherford, California. North of Napa and Yountville, the history of this wine began in the 1920s when Salvatore Emmolo immigrated to the Rutherford region and began planting grapes on property that still exists today. Now part of the Wagner Family of Wines, which are famously known for wines such as Mer Soleil and Caymus, the multi-generational winery continues to produce fine wines based on both legacies of tradition yet offering a fresh perspective.
As the wine rests in your glass, strong vegetal aromas fill your nose, smells of fresh cut grass followed by ripe melon and wet mineral elements begin to reveal. When properly chilled, the wine is well-balanced in its aromas; if it's too warm, the aroma of sharp vegetal and grass overpower. Take the time to chill this wine down to the recommended 37-43 degrees.
When you taste this wine, the strong vegetal aromas subside with the flavors of the wine to pave the way for flavors of spiced pears, guava, and pineapple. All are complemented by the flavors of tart citrus and light herbaceous flavors of tarragon and mint. The majority of the wine is aged in stainless steel vats, but a portion is reserved and aged in French Oak barrels, giving the wine great dimension for a sauvignon blanc wine. You will also notice with each sip that the oak has actually been able to enhance the wine's ever-so-subtle spice elements.
As you’re pairing this wine, look for ways to complement flavors — for example, try with a salad that incorporates melon or tropical fruit. Goat cheese will also bring out the tart, herbaceous qualities in the wine, and the creamy texture will work wonderfully with the delicate, silky quality of the wine as it rests on your tongue. Use the wine with dishes that are traditionally served with a lemon wedge, such as white meat seafood like scallops, clams, lobster or sole. These seafoods will naturally need something like a sauvignon blanc to cut the rich nature of the dish, especially when served with a butter sauce.
While white wines seem to get the short end of the stick when it comes to standing next to big and bold Cabernet and Barolo varieties, I find they offer some truly inspiring features and should never be overlooked. The 2016 Emmolo sauvignon blanc from Rutherford, California is certainly one that showcases the essence of the grape while highlighting the winemaker's individuality and terroir. Light and refreshing yet expressive, be sure to stock up on this summer favorite as you plan your next backyard garden party or family event.