Bottled Up: Cheers to the Roaring Twenties….again

During the Champagne process the wine is aged in contact with the yeast cells (lees), instead of being siphoned away, lying upside down in a riddling rack as they are periodically turned to force the sediment to the neck of the bottle.

At this point, the bottle neck is frozen and when the cork is opened the pressure shoots the frozen plug of yeast and sediment clear from the bottle. A mixture known as dosage (similar style wine) is added to top up the bottle to finish before the cork is added.

While flute glasses are customary for enjoying Champagne as they create a prettier stream of bubbles in the glass while drinking, insider tip is you will actually pick up on more flavors and aromas in the wine if you use a white wine glass.

As you prepare shopping for New Year’s Eve celebrations, I’ve included a list of the splurges worth shelling out for and the everyday bottles and Champagne alternatives that beat out the banal Andre and Cook’s of the world.

Taittinger NV Prestige Rosé Brut ($36)

Moet & Chandon Imperial ($40)

Laurent-Perrier NV Ultra Brut ($80)

La Grande Dame ($155)

Salon Le Mesnils ($500+)