Bottled Up: Craft cocktails shake up your holiday menu

Sugared cranberries for garnish

Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously.

Using a funnel, pour the mixture into four 3-inch clear glass ornaments, and replace in the package upright and store in the fridge until serving.

Decorate four martini glasses with a handful of sugared cranberries and a rosemary sprig that has been slapped to release the aromatics. Slowly pour the contents of the ornament onto the cranberries or allow each guest to pour their cocktail.

Sugared Cranberries

Prepare a simple syrup of ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water. Dissolve over low to medium heat and cook for about 5 minutes carefully stirring to avoid burning. Place cranberries in a medium sized bowl and pour simple syrup mixture over the cranberries. Gently fold to coat and strain on wire rack to cool and dry completely. Gently roll each cranberry in a plate of sugar to finish.

Cocktail tip: Save the glass ornament container packaging so that you can pre-fill with your cocktail and store upright in the fridge. This cocktail is great to make in advance and best served chilled.

Partridge in a Pear Tree Gin Fizz