Bottled Up: Craft cocktails shake up your holiday menu

When you think of the holidays you almost always think of the festive gatherings as families come together to enjoy a meal, the presents under the tree, and fun holiday traditions. But for many, the holiday isn't complete without seasonally inspired craft cocktails. My family's tradition is a friendly craft cocktail competition called “Gobble ‘Till You Wobble,” in which each family member prepares a holiday-inspired cocktail and is awarded five points each for presentation and taste.
Seasonal cocktails are a perfect way to add some holiday spirit, pun very much intended, and a great way to entertain while hosting. This holiday season shake things up with a signature holiday cocktail.
Merry Berry Martini
This festive martini, served out of glass ornament into a martini glass will add the pizazz missing from any holiday party. Highlighting the most favored flavors of the season, herbaceous and aromatic rosemary coupled with tart and sweet cranberry this is perfect for any table and is sure to end up on the Instagram of each of your guests.
1 cup vodka
½ cup orange liqueur (I prefer Cointreau.)
½ cup cranberry juice
¼ cup pomegranate juice
¼ cup ginger beer
Sugared cranberries for garnish
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously.
Using a funnel, pour the mixture into four 3-inch clear glass ornaments, and replace in the package upright and store in the fridge until serving.
Decorate four martini glasses with a handful of sugared cranberries and a rosemary sprig that has been slapped to release the aromatics. Slowly pour the contents of the ornament onto the cranberries or allow each guest to pour their cocktail.
Sugared Cranberries
Prepare a simple syrup of ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water. Dissolve over low to medium heat and cook for about 5 minutes carefully stirring to avoid burning. Place cranberries in a medium sized bowl and pour simple syrup mixture over the cranberries. Gently fold to coat and strain on wire rack to cool and dry completely. Gently roll each cranberry in a plate of sugar to finish.
Cocktail tip: Save the glass ornament container packaging so that you can pre-fill with your cocktail and store upright in the fridge. This cocktail is great to make in advance and best served chilled.
Partridge in a Pear Tree Gin Fizz
Pear is one of those perfect seasonal ingredients, celebrated in song as well as in this signature drink. Taking the sweet and spicy elements of pear and Star Anise-infused simple syrup and combined with your favorite type of gin, it is the perfect combination of sweet, tart, spicy and aromatic. As in all classic Gin Fizz cocktails, the use of egg white is crucial to creating the perfect foamy layer on top of the glass.
2 ounces gin
1¼ ounce fresh lemon juice
1 large egg white (or 1 ounce pasteurized liquid egg whites)
¾ ounce Spiced Pear Simple Syrup
You have free articles remaining.
1-2 ounces club soda
Star anise for garnish
Add gin, lemon juice, egg white, and Pear simple syrup to a metal cocktail shaker. Add 1-2 large cubes of ice. Replace lid and shake for up to 60 seconds. Make sure to shake in upward and downward motion to ensure all ingredients are mixed and egg white is whipped. Strain over a glass with ice. Top with club soda, garnish with star anise, and serve.
Cocktail tip: When preparing the egg white, add to your shaker with 1-2 cubes of ice. This will not only chill, but whip the egg white to then create the beautiful foamy layer at the top of your glass. Too much ice will prevent the whipping action from occurring.
Pear Simple Syrup
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 pear, cored and cut into pieces
3 star anise
2 cardamom pods
Add all ingredients to a medium non-stick sauce pan. Stir ingredients and bring to a simmer over medium heat and reduce to low heat for about 5 minutes. Allow to cool and strain into a covered container. Place remaining syrup in fridge for future use or if making ahead.
Not Your Maharajah’s Chai Martini
Inspired by the spices of the east, this craft holiday cocktail tastes like Christmas in a glass. Incorporating chai-infused Vodka, cold foam, and served up, it is a glam cocktail that can be served before dinner or even after with dessert. Chai tea latte lovers be warned, this cocktail is addicting.
3 bags chai black tea
8 ounces vodka
4 ounces coffee liquor such as Kahlua
8 tablespoons heavy cream
Instructions:
Place vodka and chai tea bags in a Mason jar or glass bowl and let steep for a minimum of two hours in a sunny warm location in your home (do not heat over the stove). When vodka has finished infusing, remove tea bags. The vodka should be a very dark brown color.
To make the cocktail, shake together the chai infused vodka, coffee liquor and heavy cream in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Strain and pour over 4 martini glasses and top with cold foam.
Cold Foam
While I find the best option is the Nespresso milk frother you can also prepare in a Vitamix or similar blender. Add 1 cup of cold skim milk to your blender and slowly increase the variable setting until about 30 seconds total or until whipped consistency. Top each drink with the cold foam mixture to finish.
Cocktail tip: When preparing cold foam, be sure to start with very cold skim milk. Anything but cold skim milk will produce lack luster cold foam and disintegrate into your cocktail on contact.
Carson Bodnarek, a self-proclaimed “cork dork”, is a certificate recipient from the Court of Master Sommeliers, WSET Level II and is currently studying for his certified sommelier exam. Always on the hunt for his next great bottle of wine for his collection, he is an avid jetsetter and devout foodie. After moving to Quad-Cities from Iowa City in 2013, Carson now resides in Bettendorf.
Contact Carson Bodnarek at 563-383-2299 or cbodnarek@qctimes.com.