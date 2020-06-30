Bottled up: Discover figs paired with Malbec

The Zuccardi Malbec is produced from 100% Malbec and is fermented and aged in concrete vessels (inert vessels) which impart no outside flavors on the wine and allow the grapes to speak true to their essence. Cultivated in chalky soils of the Zuccardi’s Paraje Altamira vineyards in the Uco Valley south of Mendoza, the wine showcases deep purple hues in the glass and showcases aromas of stewed plum, red cherry and ripe blackberry. Hints of tobacco and leather with mineral elements are ever so slight as you continue to smell the wine. Dry to the taste, flavors of ripe black and blue fruits come through to the palate with tastes of blackberries, blueberries, and striking mineral flavors that boasts a sleek finish to this wine. High in acidity and 14% alcohol, this is a great example of Malbec’s powerful flavors and refined presentation.

This wine creates a perfect pairing by combining the sweet dark flavors of the black mission figs and the dark fruit flavors in the wine. Accentuating the sweetness of the shallot and complementing the smoky flavors of the Ancho Chili fig jam with its aromas of tobacco and vanilla and the cool flavors from the blue and blackberries taming the heat from the jalapenos. While some may think it strange to pair a red wine with a dish with some heat, I found that in this particular case it worked quite well.

As you venture to the grocery store to prepare your next meal I encourage you to take a look for the unusual ingredients on the shelves. These often lead to new discoveries and wonderful pairings. The 2017 Zuccardi Concreto Malbec is one that I’m sure you will love and will be a mainstay in your cellar during the summer.

Carson Bodnarek, a self-proclaimed “cork dork”, is a certificate recipient from the Court of Master Sommeliers, WSET Level II and is currently studying for his certified sommelier exam. Always on the hunt for his next great bottle of wine for his collection, he is an avid jetsetter and devout foodie. After moving to Quad-Cities from Iowa City in 2013, Carson now resides in Bettendorf. Contact Carson Bodnarek at 563-383-2299 or cbodnarek@qctimes.com.

