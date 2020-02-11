Bottled Up: Don't miss Wine at the Warehouse March 7 in Davenport

Wine-tasting events can be quite unnerving if you are new to wine and just beginning on your journey, but at this event, you will certainly enjoy the casual atmosphere as you mingle with other guests among the rows and rows of wines stored in the Dimitri Wine & Spirits Warehouse.

As at any tasting event, don’t forget to call into play the five S's of wine tasting: see, swirl, smell, sip and savor. You will not only better enjoy what each glass has to offer, but you also will be able to add each snapshot to your memory as you will no doubt be tasting a lot of wine during the course of the event.

As I’ve ventured into my journey in the world of wine, I’ve been amazed and enthralled by the stories that accompany each bottle you open. Each bottle recounts the narrative of its creation, the blood, sweat and tears of the winemaker’s labors that produced that vintage. The specific landscape at the winery, and even the history of some producers' unique preludes to starting a vineyard, are often fascinating and enhance each experience.

Never fear, this event will not leave you disappointed. Dimitri and his team of experts will be there to answer questions and to help paint the picture of the areas where the wines are produced.

Save the date, mark your calendars and grab your friends. I hope you’ll join me, as this is an event that is the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon, sample delicious wines and expand your horizons in the world of wine.

Carson Bodnarek, a self-proclaimed “cork dork”, is a certificate recipient from the Court of Master Sommeliers, WSET Level II and is currently studying for his certified sommelier exam. Always on the hunt for his next great bottle of wine for his collection, he is an avid jetsetter and devout foodie. After moving to Quad-Cities from Iowa City in 2013, Carson now resides in Bettendorf. Contact Carson Bodnarek at 563-383-2299 or cbodnarek@qctimes.com.

