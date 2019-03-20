Everyone loves a reason to dress up — and even better when it's for an occasion such as a wine dinner. In just a few short weeks, several hundred Quad-Citians will descend upon the Rogalski Ballroom at St. Ambrose University, all for a good cause. Guests will be treated to a multi-course dinner complete with wine pairings and the exclusive opportunity to meet this year’s esteemed wine producer, Jim Pedroncelli. In the second installment of this three-part Bottled Up series, we will uncover — or, rather, uncork — the St. Ambrose University Wine Festival Preview Dinner on Saturday, April 13. You won't want to miss this black-tie event.
Wine dinners such as these are always exciting. It’s rare when you have an opportunity to gather in a room full of wine enthusiasts, but when you can do so in the company of a winemaker straight from the California vineyard itself, it makes the occasion that much more special and memorable.
The menu for the preview dinner, which I had the rare opportunity to taste in February, is sure to make your mouth water. Picked to match and befit the selection of Pedroncelli wines featured for the evening, each course is expertly paired by the Wine Festivals’ Vintner Chair, Dimitri Papageorgiou of Dimitri Wine & Spirits.
Salad
- Mixed greens with roasted beets, dried apricots, prosciutto and goat cheese croquettes topped with raspberry, honey and jalapeno vinaigrette
- Wine pairing: Pedroncelli Chardonnay “Frank Johnson Vineyard” 2016 – Dry Creek Valley, California
Entree
- Pan-seared halibut with roasted red pepper sauce
- Grilled beef tenderloin with herb compound butter
- Creamy garlic mashed potatoes
- Seasoned carrots with tops
Wine Pairing
- Pedroncelli Chardonnay “Frank Johnson Vineyard” 2016 – Dry Creek Valley, California
- Pedroncelli “Wisdom” Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 – Dry Creek Valley Estate Vineyard, California
- Pedroncelli Petite Sirah “Family Vineyards” 2016 – Dry Creek Valley, California.
Dessert
- Flourless chocolate torte with orange crème anglaise, whipped cream and blood orange caviar
Wine Pairing
- Pedroncelli Zinfandel “Mother Clone” 2016 – Dry Creek Valley, California
The menu begins with a delightful salad paired with a cream and buttery Pedroncelli Chardonnay that perfectly complements the nutty, fried goat cheese croquettes and highlights the vibrant fruity flavors in the salads beets, apricots and vinaigrette. The wine itself, accentuated by tastes of peach and zest, is accompanied with a slight oaky-ness, since it was aged for seven months in American Oak.
Next, guests will be treated to entrée choices of a succulent pan-seared halibut with roasted red pepper sauce or tasty grilled beef tenderloin with herb compound butter. Completing the course are creamy garlic mashed potatoes and seasoned carrots with tops — a delightfully elegant touch. Paired with Pedroncelli’s very own, Frank Johnson Chardonnay, “Wisdom” Cabernet Sauvignon, and Family Vineyards Petite Sirah.
If the entrées weren’t enough, those that have left room for dessert are in for a special treat — a chocolate torte. A chocoholic’s dream, this flourless chocolate torte with orange cream Anglaise, complete with whipped cream and blood orange caviar, is the epitome of decadence and the perfect way to finish a meal. The desserts are paired with Pedroncelli’s “Mother Clone” Zinfandel, a mainstay at the winery. Jim Pedroncelli says the wine is “from old vines, a Zinfandel that has been produced for all of our existence, 90 years growing these grapes here.”
Having the winemaker at these events is a great way to find appreciation for the bottles enjoyed with each and every course. Guests will hear first-hand about each bottle and the vineyards they came from, and they can chat with the Pedroncelli family in person during the wine reception before dinner and during the event. Celebrating more than 90 years, the Sonoma-based winery is still operated by the family after nine decades of winemaking.
When I discussed the event with Jim Pedroncelli, eager to share Dry Creek Valley with guests of the Preview Dinner, he described the area and vineyard as having “long-time grape growing traditions and history”.
But what makes Pedroncelli wines unique?
“(It) goes back to the vineyards. When you emphasize production from a smaller block of vines, they’re unique and offer different intensity of flavor. (We) try to get the flavor of the grape and balance of the wine, with no one element overpowering. Climate — proximity to the ocean makes for better balance in the grape growing process, which in turn shows up in the wine.”
No event is complete without auction entertainment and the chance to bid on some truly exceptional bottles of wine. Trips to wine country in California, such as Materra Family Vineyards & Geyserville, will be highly coveted, and exclusive and rare bottles of wine that can only be found at events such as these are sure to get your attention during the live and silent auction. Donated to the event for the benefit of student scholarships, many bottles have been brought out of cellars across the community to give you a chance to take them home for yourself. Bottles priced from $50-$300 or more, such as the highly regarded Champagnes, Barolo that's 10 years or older, and gorgeous magnum bottles of wine have been known to grace the auction scene at this event. Keep your eye out — there may be just your chance to own a bottle that will make your cellar complete.
Reservations for the April 13 event are due by April 5 and can be purchased online at https://www.sau.edu/alumni/special-events/wine-festival. Prices vary but start at $140, which includes your $50 ticket to the Wine Festival Wine Tasting on May 18.