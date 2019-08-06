Summer may be winding down but the season is just starting to heat up for wine enthusiasts in the Quad-Cities area. For those of you who didn’t have a chance to attend the many wine tasting events in the spring, never fear, the Quad-Cities will be teeming and overflowing with wines all August long. From outdoor serenades, to wine dinners in LeClaire, the Quad-Cities will have a little bit for everyone all month long.
As your resident wine enthusiast, here is your official head’s up. Mark the calendar, save the date, grab your friends, these three events are not to be missed.
Uncork the Season - August 7, 5-8pm
What’s better than wine and music? Wine and live music. Today from 5-8 p.m. check out Wide River’s tasting room in the Village of East Davenport as they partner for the night with the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. Visit with music director Mark Russell Smith as the QCSO kicks off its 2019-2020 season. Sip some wine, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, and listen to the QCSO Brass Quintet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. all while sitting on the Wide River patio. The Clinton-based winery will be offering selections from white and blush varietals to reds, all of which are named after the family’s legacy of practicing law. Names include Conviction, Felony Red, Ms. D’Meanor, and more punny word play. This event also is a great way to give back to the arts in the Quad-Cities as 50% of proceeds from wine purchased will be given to the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. Definitely one wine event that you can feel good about your purchase.
Check it out here: https://qcso.org/event/uncork-the-season/
Wine Walk in the Village of East Davenport - August 17, 3-6 p.m.
Having attended this event in years prior, I can say first hand this is a great way to enjoy some shopping, drink some wine, and have a great afternoon out in the Village. This annual event a fundraiser for Gilda's Club of the QCA, is another great way to “sip” for a cause. When you arrive be sure to stop by one of the Gilda’s Club tents to make your donation, also your admission fee for the event, and get your wristband. Once you pick up your wine glass at the tent, guests will be able to wander through the Village and sample over 25 different wines; red, white, dry, and sweet, you will see the full array. Choose from your favorite local producers, domestic and even wines from abroad (where you’d be sure to find me). Live music will also be presented throughout the Village creating a fun and exciting day out.
Check it out here for all the details: villageofeastdavenport.com/Village_Wine_Walk.php
Raptor Ridge Wine Dinner - August 22, 6-9pm
For those of you who haven’t checked out the Faithful Pilot in LeClaire, you’re missing out. Great wine selections, with labels you can’t find anywhere else, delicious food, and quaint atmosphere. Every time there is a wine dinner at the Faithful Pilot, I immediately get excited about what combinations between food and wine pairing and the opportunities to talk with wineries first-hand. On August 22, Annie Shull, proprietor at Raptor Ridge will be here to share some delicious wines including an anniversary Brut Sparkling with guests. Guests attending this event will also be treated to the culinary delights of executive chef, Robert Day.
The winery, located just west of Portland in the Willamette Valley, produces several expressions of Pinot Noir accompanied by the additions of Tempranillo, Gruner Veltliner, and Pinot Gris to name a few. Events like these are always so inspirational as you can hear first-hand what the terroir looks like, history of the vineyard, and the passion surrounding the winemaking.
Check out more details on Faithful Pilot’s Facebook and call to RSVP: facebook.com/thefaithfulpilot/
After the kids have been home all summer you may need a glass or two of Cab Sauv. The Quad-Cities is gearing up for an exciting August of wine events perfect for enjoying the last bits of summer sun. If you are interested in sharing details for your wine event please contact your Bottled Up columnist at cbodnarek@qctimes.com.