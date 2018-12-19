As the holidays approach, many of us will be invited to a multitude of Christmas parties and festive gatherings. Whether it’s dressed in the ugliest sweater that you can find, or dressed to the nines, I always recommend bringing a bottle of wine for the host or hostess. Even when encouraged to “bring nothing, we’ve got everything covered” it’s always great etiquette to have something for your gracious hosts, so why not make it wine?
If you know what the hosts will be serving you can look for a wine to pair with the meal. But I much prefer to look for some unique wine label that your host can enjoy at a later time. The grocery stores and wine shops are filled to the brim with labels. So how do you decipher between the wines on the nice list and the ones getting a lump of coal?
As you plan to head out the door for your next holiday gathering check out these picks for great host gifts:
1. Belle Glos Pinot Noir ($50 - Hy-Vee area stores)
This wine is a delightful expression of California Pinot Noir. Adorned with a red wax seal dripped down the side of the bottle, Belle Glos comes from Rutherford in the Napa Valley wine region. With this wine, you’ll enjoy tastes of cranberry, dark berries, and plum. Belle Glos produces three great Pinot Noirs to choose from: Las Alturas, Dairyman, and Clark & Telephone. Be sure to check them all out.
2. Cakebread Chardonnay ($42 - ask your retailer)
Hailing from Napa Valley, this Chardonnay is crisp and light, featuring aromas citrus and floral notes but with expressive tastes of pear and apple. Malolactic fermentation is used in the process of making this wine giving it buttery and creamy flavors. This wine tends to sporadically hit shelves in the Quad-Cities so keep an eye out for it to resurface.
3. Joseph Drouhin Côte de Nuits-Villages ($54 - The Faithful Pilot)
Fruity yet earthy, this represents a classic example of Burgundian Pinot Noir. It's a good one to pair with Christmas dinner, and it's accessible for a wide array of palates. Cherry, licorice and light spice accents come together for a well-balanced symphony. If you’re shopping for someone who’s been extra good this year, check out Faithful Pilot’s Joseph Drouhin’s Pinot Noir from the well-known Gevrey-Chambertin region for $75.
4. Domaine Barville Chateauneuf-du-Pape ($50 - Hy-Vee Devils Glen)
Elegant yet bold are words that can describe this and any Chateauneuf-du-Pape wines from the Rhone winemaking region of France. Made with 13 different types of grape, the main being Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, and Mourvedre, this bold wine comes with peppery and bold black fruits tastes.
5. Justin Cabernet Sauvignon ($25 - Hy-Vee )
Justin Cabernet comes from the Paso Robles winemaking region in San Luis Obispo County. While lesser known than the Napa Valley, Paso Robles has been doing a great job coming out with some great wines at a more affordable price point. Classic Cabernet Sauvignon flavors of black cherry, blackberry, tobacco and baking spice in this wine are sure to please any host.
As you prepare to head to your festive gatherings this weekend, I encourage you to stop and grab one of these bottles for your host and hopefully one for yourself as well. Though it appears we will have anything but a white Christmas, from my family to yours, I wish you a great Christmas holiday and hope that your holidays are filled with friends and family, memories to be had, and many wines to drink.