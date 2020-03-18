Bottled Up: Give this Pinot Noir a 'Fighting Chance'

Pinot Noir is a relatively tricky grape to grow as the grape itself is quite thin-skinned. Over-ripened, the wine can become raisinated on palate, and it is much more susceptible to frost and pests. However, when successful, Pinot Noir can be elaborate, elegant and one of those wines that is easy to drink at home, with and without a meal to pair it with.

The regions of the Middle and Southern Central Coasts really only came into their own at the start of the 1980s. Since that time, they’ve quickly come up to speed and offer some really delightful wines, at affordable prices, to the more notable regions in the north.

Adam Poirer, winemaker of this Fighting Chance Pinot Noir, sources grapes from vineyard sites across Santa Barbara County, and when you open this wine, you are greeted by the beautiful ruby hues associated with many Pinot Noir. As it swirls in the glass, colors of red and purple accent the rim with rich and vibrant hues. Here’s where the wine differs for any Pinot fans out there. This wine in particular has a much more jammy aroma, complete with vanilla and spice in a much more bold way than that of Sonoma or Willamette. In addition, aromas of stewed cherries, blackberries and even dried herbs, make their way across your olfactory senses. As you taste the wine, flavors consistent with its bouquet come through with cherry both stewed and fresh, blackberry and plum along with smokey qualities and elements of cedar on the finish. Dry, moderate in acidity and body, and low in tannin, this wine offers a medium finish and is acceptable in quality.