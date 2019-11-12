The lure of California wines is a relatively recent phenomenon. Less than 100 years ago the wineries of California’s coastline primarily consisted of Mission wineries jug or church wine we often consider “two buck chuck.” Prohibition didn’t help in 1920s, and many wineries were forced to replant wine-making grapes with table grapes in order to stay in operation. It was after World War II that a group of wine-makers began to see the vision for what wine-making in California could become but that wouldn’t be without painstaking effort and criticism from the world stage.
One such wine maker was Miljenko “Mike” Grgich. While the name may not ring any immediate bells for newer wine enthusiasts what he accomplished changed the course of wine-making in the new world. Trying to find its way into the consumption of mainstream wine enthusiasts, Mike Grgich was the principal wine maker who led the winery to its victory at the Tasting of Paris in 1976.
At a time when California wines were viewed as sub-par and incomparable to wines from Burgundy and Bordeaux, Chateau Montelena remained devoted to crafting the best Chardonnay the land could provide. In a blind tasting event highly publicized by the wine community, the vineyard won worldwide attention and accolade when its Chateau Montelena 1973 Chardonnay was selected as the finest, ahead of the prestigious Burgundies present. This set the precedent and trajectory for California’s wine making business and it was in part due to the vision of wine maker Mike Grgich.
But Grgich was far from finished. In 1977, in collaboration with Austin Hills, of the Hills Bros. Coffee family, and his sister, the three launched Grgich Hills Estate, a winery at which Grgich could continue his craft and continue to produce great wines with rich flavors and great balance. To date, the winery produces more than a dozen wines, both red and white, and does so as sustainably as possible. Avoiding the use of pesticides, switching to solar power exclusively, and trying to maintain wine-making practices that allow the grapes to go from vineyard to glass as naturally as possible.
You have free articles remaining.
The 2015 Grgich Hills Estate Chardonnay (retail - $42) is no exception. The wine which pours pale gold, has delicate aromas of yellow apple, spiced pears, and complemented with brightness from fresh pineapple and raspberry. As you smell the wine you can also detect baking spice of cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg slightly.
Tasting the wine many of these flavors come through with ripe apple, raspberry, pineapple, and peach on the palate. Additionally you can also pick up flavors of minerality like wet stones and secondary flavors of bread dough.
Off dry with high acidity this medium body wine, has great flavor and long finish that is sure to be a crowd pleaser at any dinner party or just an evening at home. I decided to pair this wine with chicken pot pie prepared by my husband, Andy. Chicken pot pie is one of those wonderful dishes that is both rustic and classic, making it perfect for chilly winter nights. The wine’s complex flavors and qualities are a wonderful complement to the richness of the gravy but also highlights the sweetness in the carrots and onion without overpowering. The oak usage in the wine’s production as evident by the flavors of baking spice and bread dough pair to the dish’s crust topping and assist in clearing the palate for another bite. While this was the meal du jour, you can pair this wine with any number of food favorites. Try pairing with poached fish, pasta with clams, roast chicken, or even herb-crusted pork tenderloin and you will not go wrong.
Rich in history and flavors, the 2015 Grgich Hills Estate Chardonnay is one that I think you will find is perfect for winter nights ahead and when paired with classic fall fare is one that will become a permanent fixture in any cellar.