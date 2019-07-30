One of my favorite things to eat in the summer is anything fire-grilled. The smoky flavors impart such a wonderful characteristic and the char of the grill is something that often seems to be impossible to duplicate using any other cooking method. As we close the chapter on “national grilling month," I wanted to share one more food and wine pairing to help you get the most out of your summer season.
When most people think about grilling steaks, whether it be ribeyes, filet mignon, or New York strips, they tend to gravitate toward Napa Cabernet, Zinfandel or some New World bold varietal. As wine enthusiasts we are called to push the boundaries of traditional food pairings and look beyond our national borders.
Spain is one of those countries that offers delicious and expressive wines and oftentimes deliver without breaking the bank. Giving a new twist on a grilled classic, this past week I decided to explore Spanish borders across the pond and made a rendition of celebrity chef, Bobby Flay’s Spanish Spice Rubbed Rib-Eye steak, cooked to temperature in the sous vide and finished on the grill.
You can check out the recipe on Food Network here: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/bobby-flay/spanish-spice-rubbed-rib-eye-with-sherry-vinegar-steak-sauce-recipe2-1954110.
To pair with this dish I added marinated vegetables of red onions, mushrooms, bell pepper and cherry tomatoes, and complete with aromatic saffron basmati rice as an homage to the paellas of Spain and with it a Rioja wine from Spain. With Spanish wines there tends to be an err of uncertainty as it’s not something regularly opened at happy hours or dinner parties compared to New World favorites from North and South America. That being said, with wine laws varying from country to country, what does one need to know about the Rioja region and its wines?
The climate in this north central wine region is home to fluctuating temperatures in what we call “continental” climate and the area experience hotter summers and colder winters than many other wine regions of the world. It is also surrounded on its northern borders by the Pyrenees and Cantabrian mountains which act as a barrier from tumultuous Atlantic-induced weather systems. The Rioja region is made of three sub-regions, Rioja Alta, Rioja Alavesa, and Rioja Baja producing Tempranillo and Garnacha grapes for the reds and Viura grapes in the whites.
When looking at Spanish wines, it’s important to understand how they are classified so you can determine exactly what is on the shelf and ultimately in your glass. When it comes to Rioja wines they are lumped into three main categories of aging requirements, Crianza which is the shortest aged, Reserva, and Gran Reserva which is aged at least two years in oak and three years in bottles.
While this may cause a feud among wine critics, I often encourage people not to shy away when they see Crianza wines as there are many producers who successfully create delicious Crianza-tier Rioja. I find they can make great wines for casual nights at home and especially grilling out without breaking the bank; typically under $20. For this particular meal I opted for 2015 Bodegas LAN Crianza Tempranillo made from grapes in Rioja’s Alta and Alavesa regions. Produced by combining 96% Tempranillo Grapes and 4% Mazuelo the result is a wine with deep purple hues and dry finish. As you begin to smell this wine, aromas of stewed plum and ripe blackberry surface followed by earthy aromas which tame the fruity qualities in the wine.
Tasting the wine, many of the aromas come through to fruition with flavors of ripe nectarine, dark plum, and blackberry highlighted with a woody characteristic of cedar and spice on the finish. A bone dry wine, this is a perfect example of a food wine. Alone, many wine drinkers would find this wine short on the finish and lesser in complexity however when paired with the spice-rubbed ribeye it actually does a nice job of complementing the spice qualities and balances the fact the wine isn’t overly bold. The Chile, cumin and saffron in the rice are balanced with the baking spice qualities in the wine while the dryness does a perfect job of pairing with this fattier cut of meat while the fruit flavors in the wine perfectly accommodate the sweet brightness from the marinated tomatoes and peppers.
As you begin to plan meals for the weekend ahead, I encourage you to look to Spain’s Rioja region for inspiration. The country which often gets forgotten at local retailers in Quad-Cities is a great option to pair with summer grilling. Definitely have a few in your cellar at all times.