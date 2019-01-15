Everyone knows Walt Disney World is where the young and young at heart go to play, but what about the wine lovers?
Disney Springs, formerly known as Downtown Disney, has become an adult playground, boasting a wealth of shops, restaurants, bars and nightlife entertainment to explore.
It's certainly not to be missed when visiting Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Disney can be an exhausting place — spring break trips with screaming kids, the high school band finishing the last of its painfully-constructed rendition of “It’s a Small World," or a full day of park-hopping. All of these situations warrant a well-deserved adult beverage.
One of my favorite spots in Disney Springs is the centrally-located Wine Bar George, which opened just eight months ago.
Large black doors with handles modeled after sturdy grape vines greet visitors as they walk into the impressive brick building and into the first-floor tasting room. A wall of wine fridges, lengthy bar boasting several wines on tap, and hip industrial design all indicate you’ve arrived in the right place.
Wine lovers will find this a paradise and a welcome reprieve from the chaos of the parks. When you take a look at the wine list, you will be thoroughly impressed — I was when I visited recently.
The name is a direct correlation to the mastermind and Master Sommelier, George Miliotes, whom you can regularly find on-site. In speaking with George, I learned the wines have been selected for guests from some of the highest regarded regions in the world in an effort to offer a unique portfolio of wine.
In my travels, too often, retailers, restaurants and wine bars cater only to a specific style or wine region, limiting guests’ exposure to the wines of the world. Not so with Wine Bar George.
There is something for everyone’s palate here.
As many wine-lovers, myself included, don’t often get the opportunity to encounter outstanding selections hailing from producers like Chateau Margaux or Chateau Mouton-Rothschild, famed French Bordeaux producers, Wine Bar George offers visitors the chance to taste these selections in smaller samples of one, three, and six ounces without the commitment to a full bottle, which can often retail for thousands of dollars.
Small plate appetizers have also been carefully selected and will be paired upon server recommendation to create the ideal wine experience. Items such as charcuterie and artisanal cheese boards, small plate shareables like house-made meatballs, octopus salad, and burrata as well as larger family style options are all waiting to be tried.
The second floor of Wine Bar George overlooks the lake at Disney Springs, complete with sliding glass doors to create a beautiful setting to enjoy a glass or two.
Wine Bar George also hosts several tasting events with winemakers guiding visitors through their creations so keep an eye out for these for a possible visit.
As you begin the planning stages of your next Disney trip for spring break or last-minute break from the snow, Wine Bar George is certainly one to add to your “must do” list of rides, eats and entertainment.