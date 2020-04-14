Bottled up: Invite adventure into your shelter-at-home with Hamel Family Wines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With many of us sheltered-in-place or working from home, it’s hard not to feel the tug of your passport and the urge to jet set. Opening a bottle of wine offers a brief adventure, a sensory travel experience to areas that you aspire to visit.

I have written about small production California wineries, which offer an interesting window into California wine making. Small productions allow for more versatility in the wine making process and allow for greater experimentation. The resulting wines are developed and crafted based on the individual harvests to maximize the flavor and potential from the grapes harvested.

Hamel Family Wines has generations tied to the Midwest and is creating inspiring wines with a commitment to quality. Each bottle is adorned with a sketch of a badger, an homage to the family’s link to the University of Wisconsin where several family members attended school, and to Sonoma, which has badgers in the wild.

While I may need to brace myself for public scorn for including a wine with ties to Bucky Badger here in Hawkeye country, the wines are warranted and should be an exciting adventure.