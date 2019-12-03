Bottled Up: Left over Thanksgiving wine? Turn it into a Christmas Sangria!

Even growing up as a child, Thanksgiving leftovers were almost more exciting to me than the actual Thanksgiving meal itself. All the versatility with different ways to use leftovers, which most assuredly consists of using up the stuffing, mashed potatoes, and other favorites first, only to be left with three-quarters of a turkey and finding any which way to use up the remaining meal item.

I find the same excitement does not follow to that of other accompaniments, specifically wine. I find during the holidays I’m often enthralled with the excitement of treating my guests to various bottles of wine, eager to have them taste some of the wines I’ve been storing in my cellar. While it’s true, in our household it is a rare occurrence to have leftover bottles, but this travesty leaves you with few options; drink the remaining portions of countless bottles or risk the bottles oxidizing, leaving you to cry over spilled wine.

Depending on the wine remaining, there is hope! In this week’s column I’ve decided to highlight a few ways to re-enjoy these leftover bottles of wine, should you not wish to create a personal tasting on a Wednesday night.