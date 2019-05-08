When it comes to Morel mushrooms, Iowans have it down. From closely guarded hunting areas more locked up than family secrets to wives’ tales surrounding the best trees to find them, nothing generates such fervor as Morel mushroom season.
After a period of heavy rain, the first sunny spell causes these delectable treats to emerge as if from a long slumber. Found at the base of rotting Elm trees (dead and rotting for at least two years), Ash trees, and Chinquapin Oaks, these little gems always make an appearance at farmers markets, upscale farm-to-table restaurants, and even my home with my father-in-law is generous enough to bring home his trove to share. As many have started to begin collecting these springtime jewels, I wanted to share both my favorite preparations for these mushrooms as well as the perfect pairing, rosé. While the subject of last week’s column, rosé is a far more complex wine than one that can simply be coupled with every other “pink wine” on the shelf.
One of my favorite wine pairings with Morel mushrooms is classic Provence-style rosé wines. The heightened acidity and fruity flavors are perfect to cut through the earthy and umami flavors accompanied by these mushrooms. One of my favorite preparations, and often the most simple, includes soaking the mushrooms in cream and fried in flour and salt. It’s important to note that with any preparation that the Morels must first be soaked in water to remove any dirt particles, sand, or even bugs. Another classic in my household include sautéing the Morels to then be folded into a rich wild mushroom risotto, these mushrooms come with a richness that offers a perfect pairing with many rosé wines, including Commanderie de la Bargemone ($18-$20 at area grocers)
The Provence winemaking regions span across many towns and villages, all that cultivate and develop their wines with unique characteristics. From the regions of Cotes-de-Provence in the south on the coast to the Coteaux de Pierrevert in the north, the vines in the region date back centuries but have since been cultivated into a classic staple in modern-day wine culture.
Like many of the vineyards throughout the Provence wine regions, the Commanderie comes with a heritage of years past, founded by the Templar Knights who resided in the area back in the 1200s. More than 160 acres are cultivated to create this wine composed of 30% Grenache, 28% Syrah, 23% Cabernet Sauvignon, and several others to create the profound complexity of this wine. It's pressed immediately with no maceration, which would cause the wine to be much pinker, ultimately giving this wine more “white wine” characteristics in your glass. The 2017 Commanderie de la Bargemone, from the Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence region north of Marseille, offers aromas of fresh berries, yellow apples, and light floral notes that dance in your glass as the pale blush toned wine begins to awaken. Flavors of strawberries and raspberries are joined by ripe granny smith apple to create a bone-dry wine that offers fruity and refreshing qualities with every sip.
High in acidity, this wine is perfect for cutting the richer qualities that accompany these mushrooms but are also fantastic with lighter fare such as rich shellfish dishes, goat cheese, or any dish complemented by herbaceous or fruity elements. I would also go so far as to pair the wine with delicious summer melon wrapped in prosciutto with balsamic glaze, a summer favorite.
No malolactic fermentation (a secondary fermentation used to decrease the malic acid in the wine and increase the lactic acid causing a buttery smooth texture feel) is used in the process in making this wine, which when compared to Domaine Tempier, the subject of last week’s column, offers a leaner quality to the wine, making it very suitable to pair with richer dishes. Farmed in clay and limestone soils, this wine picks up the mineral qualities from which the vines emerge. You can most certainly appreciate flavors of white limestone with each glass.
As you embark on a quest of your own for Morel mushrooms this spring, perhaps strapping on the rain boots to forage through the woods, I encourage you to celebrate these treasures of spring with a glass of 2017 Commanderie de la Bargemone. It will not only make for a delicious meal but will cause for yet another reason to celebrate the upcoming change in seasons.