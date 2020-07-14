Bottled up: Need a hobby? Take up wine-making.

Wine Bottles and Corks: You'll need28-30 750ml glass wine bottles and corresponding corks. There are several cork lengths and widths so make sure that the appropriate cork will fit with the bottles you’re using.

When you get started, you will want to make sure that you load up on cleaning solution as everything that comes into contact with the wine will need to be sanitized. Most products labeled “easy clean” or “no rinse” work very well and are affordable.

I will generalize here as most kits have slight differences but will follow the same overarching instructions. Warm water is added to the plastic primary fermenter with a package of bentonite, a powdery clay product that will help in the clearing process of your wine later on. The grape juice and sometimes grape skins and oak chips are added, topped up with water and mixed thoroughly. At this point, dry yeast is added to the top of the liquid and sealed to sit in a warm 68-77 degree area of your home for two weeks.