Bottled up: Paso Robles region has much to offer

Bridling this adventurous spirit, I decided to try something new, finding a new label and offering it an unbiased review — difficult due to my love of wines from this region. A newer production, Iron & Sand Wines based out of Paso Robles takes two of these sub-AVA’s to create its first bottling, 2017 Iron + Sand Cabernet Sauvignon (retail $29). Taking Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from San Miguel in the north and El Pomar Sub AVA in the center of the region, the winemakers age the wine in neutral French oak which imparts subtle oak flavors, and allows the grapes to shine with fruit-forward qualities and offer a refreshing brightness that one doesn’t often see with Southern California reds.

As you smell the wine, aromas of Blackberry, cherry, and just ripe plum, mixes with faint spices and leather. Tasting the wine, many of the aromas come through to the palate but also combined with an element stewed berries mix and a very prominent bell pepper and olive flavors. This wine is highly acidic, and high in alcohol and yet it hasn’t quite developed the complexity of flavor that comes with cellaring. I press on to say it’s on the verge of being unbalanced. If purchased now, I would recommend cellaring for another 3-5 years for maximum enjoyment. As this wine ages you’ll find that the bright tart fruit flavors will begin to subside and additional nuances will begin to be featured.