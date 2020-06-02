Bottled up: Pink wines are great choice in warm weather

On Wednesdays we drink pink; pink wines that is. While the craze of rosé wine has seemed to taper in recent years, you can still find an enormous selection of rosé wherever you go. Whether in a six-pack can, with Instagram-able names like “Yes Way Rosé”, adorned with celebrity endorsements like Vanderpump Rosé, or even so far as to be the subject of boisterous pool floats, it is not doubt still a great option for the summer season ahead.
With warmer temperatures hitting the Quad-Cities, I find myself growing more eager for the patio days ahead. If you spend as much time grilling outdoors as we do, you may also be looking to add a few chilled wines to your cellar to pull out for a casual cook out or swanky backyard affair. Pink wines are a wonderful choice as Iowa temperatures can get rather toasty and these wines offer a great medium between substance and body and light and refreshing for you and your guests.
The process of making rosé wines is similar to making red wines with one exception; the time the wine spends in contact with the skins. It may surprise some but the color in wine is mainly dependent on the color of the skin on the grape. When stripped away, the juices of both red and white grapes would remain very similar to the eye. After the grapes are harvested, they are crushed to extract the juices and after a short maceration, commonly referring to allowing the mixture of juice, skin, seeds, etc., to steep briefly with one another, the liquid is drained off the skins during the fermentation process. Unlike red wines, most Rosé wines are stored and aged in inert vessels of concrete or stainless steel to preserve the delicate flavors and aromas.
When you first think of rosé wines, the first place one often thinks is Provence in France. It is true that the regions of France produce some of the most spectacular rosé in the world and believe me you won’t see me turn down a bottle of Domaine Tempier Bandol Rosé, many regions throughout the world have begun preparing their own versions of rosé wines utilizing grapes from their own regions. Varying in colors from light grapefruit, to deep strawberry, each one a little unique and something waiting to be discovered.
The Lalomba Ramon Bilbao 2018 Rosé (retail $25) comes from the famous Spanish wine region of Rioja. Located in North Central Spain about 4 hours away from Madrid the region’s vineyards have found home within a rain shadow area, sheltered by the Pyrenees and Cantabrian Mountains protecting it from the Atlantic Ocean to the north. Broken into several regions, Rioja is split into the main sub-regions of Rioja Alta to the West, Rioja Alavesa in the middle, and Rioja Baja to the Southeast. Made from 90% Garnacha Grapes (red) and 10% Viura Grapes (white), as you open this wine you are immediately taken by the pale salmon hues that swirl around your glass so elegantly. Only left in contact with skins for three days, the grapes are first pressed cold to allow the juices to be more concentrated and flavorful. Aromas of yellow apple, peach, and strawberry are accented by delicate floral elements on the tongue. As you continue to taste this wine it also begin to showcase flavors of exotic fruits like Passion Fruit and Lychee and also a slight minerality, like clay or wet stone. Tasting this wine you’ll notice immediately how very acidic it is but it still retains a medium bodied quality with some surprising weight upon your tongue.
Looking for something elegant to accompany a classy outdoor garden party? Try the Scharffenberger Brut Rosé Excellence Non-Vintage (retail $26) from Mendocino County California located northwest of Sonoma and Napa Counties and about two and a half hours north of San Francisco. The area much cooler from its southern counterparts, the area receives cooling coastal winds from the Pacific and helps foster production for grapes destined to become sparkling wines; a wine style that the region has begun to become well-known for. Founded in 1981, at Scharffenberger Cellars, the wine makers, Jeffrey Jindra currently and formerly, Tex Sawyer, implement a process for creating sparkling wines known as méthode traditionelle which is customary with the Champagne houses in France. Following this process, a still wine is prepared, followed by a secondary fermentation to create the bubbles within the finished wine. After this, stage of aging and racking the wine are climaxed by disgorging the wine to eject the yeast collected in the neck of the bottle. Topped up with additional sugar and wine are added, the wines are then bottled before being shipped out to consumers to enjoy. Utilizing 55% Chardonnay and 45% Pinot Noir grapes, grapes are selected from both local-owned vineyard sites in Anderson Valley as well as neighboring vineyard sites located in Mendocino County. Elegantly pale pink hues swirl around your glass as fine bubbles rise to the surface. Aromas of vibrant apricots, and melon are accompanied by aromas of strawberry and raspberry to create a smell that both fruity and refined.
Tasting the wine you will pick up on flavors of nectarine, raspberry and strawberry both fresh and preserved. As you continue to sip this wine flavors of rich ream and elements of flaky pastry dough like phyllo or pastry crust begin to emerge.
This is truly an elegant wine and holds in a delicate balance both dryness and fruity qualities in the wine to offer an experience both complex and with great finish.
The 2018 Fantini Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Rosé 2018 (retail: $12) is another great example and response to French rosé making and comes from the Abruzzo region in Central Italy. Located less than a few hours from Rome, the region mainly produces the red, Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, and the white Trebbiano. Situated in warm temperatures, the region benefits from the protection of the Appenine Mountains to the East and the warm influence from inland geographies to create a perfect vine-growing climate. The Farnese wine group makes this wine with 100% Montepulciano D’Abruzzo and after a short maceration of only six hours the wine is ready to complete fermentation and move one to finish production. You will notice as you drink this wine, it is a beautiful shade of pink with rich ruby and strawberry hues rivaling the color of most kids’ favorite candies. As you smell the wine, I almost want to describe the wine as smelling of a fruit salad, berries, punctuated with melon, and sweet and vibrant aromas both fruity and floral. Tasting this wine, many of those flavors come thru, with ripe red cherry, strawberries, melons, raspberries, and berries almost as if glazed in sugar. As you continue to taste the wine you will also note the flavors of dried flowers which give the wine a perfume-like taste and slight pyrazines of red bell pepper.
Pink wines are a fantastic addition to any patio setting and you’ll find they go wonderfully with most backyard barbecues. This summer I hope you’ll be encouraged to venture far and wide and try these, and many other, rosé and pink wines hailing from many great regions across the globe. I think you’ll find that many regions offer a unique twist on pink wines and some of these will certainly become favorites and mainstays in your cellar year round.
Carson Bodnarek, a self-proclaimed “cork dork”, is a certificate recipient from the Court of Master Sommeliers, WSET Level II and is currently studying for his certified sommelier exam. Always on the hunt for his next great bottle of wine for his collection, he is an avid jetsetter and devout foodie. After moving to Quad-Cities from Iowa City in 2013, Carson now resides in Bettendorf.
Contact Carson Bodnarek at 563-383-2299 or cbodnarek@qctimes.com.
