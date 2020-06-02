Bottled up: Pink wines are great choice in warm weather

Looking for something elegant to accompany a classy outdoor garden party? Try the Scharffenberger Brut Rosé Excellence Non-Vintage (retail $26) from Mendocino County California located northwest of Sonoma and Napa Counties and about two and a half hours north of San Francisco. The area much cooler from its southern counterparts, the area receives cooling coastal winds from the Pacific and helps foster production for grapes destined to become sparkling wines; a wine style that the region has begun to become well-known for. Founded in 1981, at Scharffenberger Cellars, the wine makers, Jeffrey Jindra currently and formerly, Tex Sawyer, implement a process for creating sparkling wines known as méthode traditionelle which is customary with the Champagne houses in France. Following this process, a still wine is prepared, followed by a secondary fermentation to create the bubbles within the finished wine. After this, stage of aging and racking the wine are climaxed by disgorging the wine to eject the yeast collected in the neck of the bottle. Topped up with additional sugar and wine are added, the wines are then bottled before being shipped out to consumers to enjoy. Utilizing 55% Chardonnay and 45% Pinot Noir grapes, grapes are selected from both local-owned vineyard sites in Anderson Valley as well as neighboring vineyard sites located in Mendocino County. Elegantly pale pink hues swirl around your glass as fine bubbles rise to the surface. Aromas of vibrant apricots, and melon are accompanied by aromas of strawberry and raspberry to create a smell that both fruity and refined.