Bottled Up: Resolving to drink more wine

With Sauvignon Blanc, while not impossible, most wines are not aged in oak barrels as the wine is too delicate and would likely be overpowered by the use of oak.These wines are instead aged in what we call “inert” vessels. These containers whether stainless steel or in some cases concrete impart no flavor or aroma allowing the wine to preserve the natural qualities and flavors found in the grape during fermentation.

Sauvignon Blanc should be enjoyed young to take advantage of the crisp brightness the grape offers which makes it a relatively affordable buy and great introduction for those new to wine.

As begin your shopping trip to the grocery store, you may find wines labeled “fume blanc.” While the name may seem exotic, you are not discovering a new varietal, this is actually the same grape as Sauvignon Blanc. In the wine boom of the late 1960’s, Robert Mondavi was working to bring Sauvignon Blanc to the U.S. wine consumer and grew concerned the name would be a deterrent. He opted for an easier name that alluded to the light oak usage used in the wine making. The result was sheer marketing genius and secured, the grape’s enjoyment in American wine culture for years to come.