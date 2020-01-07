Bottled Up: Resolving to drink more wine

If you needed any indication it's the start to the new year, visit a local YMCA. That will tell you it's the time for New Year’s resolutions. Promises have been made to make wiser financial decisions, eat better, or be more active and get in shape.
I’m here to tell you that wine has a part in your new regime. While this will not be a column about the health benefits of red wine — believe me they are out there — this will be in fact a column that maintains the guilty pleasure while you’re eating leafy greens and foods otherwise reserved for the pet rabbit. Salads.
Not typically the top of Wine pairing 101, it is essential that we do not discount the symphony of flavors that can occur when pairing a beautiful wine, red or white, with a salad of your choice. The most common pairing tends to align with Sauvignon Blanc. Coming from the French word, Sauvage, meaning wild, and Blanc the French word for white.
With earliest origins sourcing back to France in regions like the Loire Valley and Bordeaux, this grape has now become a favorite for many wine regions across the globe from Chile, to Australia, New Zealand, to South Africa. Best grown in cool climates, Sauvignon Blanc produces high acidity, dry wines that come with a beautiful array of bright and crisp green fruits like Granny Smith apple to tropical fruits of lemon, lime, melon, passion fruit, and even to herbaceous grassy notes, and often asparagus in some expressions. Sauvignon Blanc is often decorated with floral notes of mint, dill, thyme, basil, and sometime highlighted by crisp minerality.
With Sauvignon Blanc, while not impossible, most wines are not aged in oak barrels as the wine is too delicate and would likely be overpowered by the use of oak.These wines are instead aged in what we call “inert” vessels. These containers whether stainless steel or in some cases concrete impart no flavor or aroma allowing the wine to preserve the natural qualities and flavors found in the grape during fermentation.
Sauvignon Blanc should be enjoyed young to take advantage of the crisp brightness the grape offers which makes it a relatively affordable buy and great introduction for those new to wine.
As begin your shopping trip to the grocery store, you may find wines labeled “fume blanc.” While the name may seem exotic, you are not discovering a new varietal, this is actually the same grape as Sauvignon Blanc. In the wine boom of the late 1960’s, Robert Mondavi was working to bring Sauvignon Blanc to the U.S. wine consumer and grew concerned the name would be a deterrent. He opted for an easier name that alluded to the light oak usage used in the wine making. The result was sheer marketing genius and secured, the grape’s enjoyment in American wine culture for years to come.
There are countless options to pair Sauvignon Blanc, but when it comes to being health conscious with any aforementioned new year’s resolutions, try pairing with salads incorporating fresh herbs, peppers, or soft cheese like Feta, Ricotta or soft goat cheese and Granny Smith apple salad. Caprese salads, one of my favorites, is another classic pairing with your favorite Sauvignon Blanc, accentuating the acidity in fresh tomatoes, complementing fresh mozzarella, and accented with the herbal qualities found in basil.
For the less healthier options, while no less delicious, pair Sauvignon Blanc with cream-based dishes like those accented with a punch of acidity from capers, lemon, or vinegar; try dishes like Chicken Piccata or white fish with lemon butter sauce The brightness in the wine will help cut through the rich flavors in the dish while bringing out the high notes found in the dish.
While there’s too many to name for an average shopping trip, look for these producers and you won’t go wrong:
New Zealand
- Cloudy Bay
- Matua
- Brancott Vineyards
- Saint Clair
South Africa
- Boschendal
- Saxenburg
Chile
- Santa Rita
France – Loire Valley
- De Ladoucette
- Domaine Henri Bourgeous
- Domaine Henri Pelle
California
- Selene Wines
- Peter Franus
- Chalk Hill
- St. Supery Vineyards & Winery
- Cakebread Cellars
- Grgich Hills Estate Fume Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc often falls into the category of underrated, but is certainly not one to be forgotten. Delightfully and most-widely known as the “salad wine”, these are wines that deliver complex flavors, do not overpower, and offer a mouthwatering acidity perfect for versatile food pairing. As we all strive to keep our New Year’s resolutions, be it weight loss or eating right, I encourage you to make 2020 the year to crack into many great new bottles and continue to explore what the world of wine has in store.
Carson Bodnarek, a self-proclaimed “cork dork”, is a certificate recipient from the Court of Master Sommeliers, WSET Level II and is currently studying for his certified sommelier exam. Always on the hunt for his next great bottle of wine for his collection, he is an avid jetsetter and devout foodie. After moving to Quad-Cities from Iowa City in 2013, Carson now resides in Bettendorf.
