You don’t need a calendar reminder to announce the welcoming of autumn. Any visit to a local coffee shop or grocery store will tell you that fall is on our doorsteps. Pumpkin-flavored goodies line the bakery shelves, orchards teeming with harvests of juicy red fruits, and in just a few weeks there will be autumnal array of colors to be seen up and down the Mississippi with leaves changing every which color of amber iridescence.
The change in seasons are also a welcome relief from the grilled summer foods present on every dinner table and lead to refreshed excitement surrounding seasonally ripe produce like squash, apples, and of course pumpkin.
Many are familiar with the wines of Germany and France’s Eastern wine region of Alsace. The regions in these areas produce some of the most expressive Rieslings in the world and in very different styles while in close proximity. For example, German wine makers may add sugar to their production to balance out the acidity in the fruit while Alsatian wine makers are famously known for dry expressions and ferment completely to dryness. While many have tasted their share of Rieslings perhaps even from both countries, many are likely unaware of another grape produced in Alsace but one that packs some incredible flavors.
Sylvaner, or sometimes Silvaner, is a white grape produced in both Germany and France’s Alsace region, and possesses many of the fruity characteristics we’ve come to love from the region’s varietals. One vineyard in particular, produces some of my favorites wines, and is one that will become a favorite in your home collection as well. Domaine Weinbach, located on the Northeast French border was originally founded in the early 1600s by Capuchin Friars who cared and cultivated the vines until the time of the French Revolution. At which time the vineyard passed ownership along to the Faller family. Two brothers took great care at producing high quality wines and the winery maintains family ownership to this day.
The 2015 Domaine Weinbach Sylvaner (retails $24.99) is delightfully light and refreshing, with pale lemon hues, medium intensity aromas of bright apple, peach and melon, and even tangerine and dried herbs on the finish.
Dry, with high acidity, and low tannin, this is a perfect food pairing wine for many of your fall favorites in your kitchen. It’s medium body, and medium alcohol provide enough structure to pair with dishes of substance while not overpowering any delicate nuances your dish possesses.
As you taste this wine, you are welcomed by flavors of apple, ripe peach and apricot, and sumptuous melon which all were picked up on in the aromas. As the wine continues to rest in your glass you can even detect tart strawberry and raspberry on the finish.
On this particular evening I wanted to celebrate the coming arrival of fall and with it its changing seasonality in the store and in our kitchen. Roasting pork chop that was prepared in an apple cider vinegar brine atop a thick layer of roasted root vegetable and butternut squash puree. To finish, a savory sausage crumble of pork sausage, roasted cauliflower, pickled apple, corn, and crushed pistachios. The fruity characteristics in the wine are perfect for highlighting the sweet and fruity qualities in many squash varietals, acorn, butternut, and even pumpkin. Additionally, the crisp acidity that come with the Sylvaner grape are a perfect match for the sausage crumbles and pork chop very much in the same way a chutney or apple sauce have so often been served on many fall meals. Like many fall ingredients, including these, they are quite versatile and provide wonderful pairing options for many German and Alsatian favorites from Sylvaner, Riesling, and Pinot Gris.
As we embark on the next chapter of 2019 and welcome with it the change in colors, temperatures and yes, even food and wine pairings, the 2015 Domaine Weinbach Sylvaner is one that ought to be on shelves and in your kitchen as your whipping up your next batch of autumnal splendor.