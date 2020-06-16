Bottled up: Shishito peppers with Sauvignon Blanc make memorable pairing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Creating memorable experiences with food and wine are one of the great joys about being a wine enthusiast and foodie. For the past couple of summers, my husband and I have tried to make an exciting road trip each summer. We explore parts of the country we haven’t seen and attempt to get back to the land and for a few fleeting moments feel as if we are truly “off the grid.”

I look back fondly on the week we spent camping down the California Pacific Coast Highway. We journeyed down from San Francisco to San Diego and spent time in Big Sur where I encountered my first plate of Shishito peppers. This food and wine pairing has become so memorable and enjoyable that I prepare it regularly at home during the summer months. It combines all the freshness of Sauvignon Blanc with summer produce for a great starter or appetizer. For anyone who hasn’t been to Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, the trip is well-worth the trek to start your journey. Heading south from San Francisco, cliffs begin to emerge and jaggedly soar from the expansive blue waters and the roads snake through the cliffside in a way that you can’t help but stop every 10 minutes.