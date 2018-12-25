Pop, fizz, clink. A New Year approaches, and with it comes the opportunity to celebrate with a glass, or rather a bottle of champagne. What has been termed various things from bubbly, Champs, to an all-around good time, Champagne has been known as the drink of celebration. Smashed upon ships before maiden voyages, served at weddings and New Year’s parties across the country this drink has had a glamorous and deeply rooted past in tradition.
A forewarning, no Cook’s or André in this column as I’m sure the winemakers of 15th century France would be turning in their graves. Champagne had its original beginnings in the early part of the 15th century. While sparkling wines had been produced, often accidentally, before this time it wasn’t until the 15th century that a recipe had started being developed. Today the process has been perfected into what we call “méthode champenoise.”
Champagne is traditionally made from three grapes: pinot noir, pinot meunier, and chardonnay. There are even variations today that utilize solely Chardonnay, called blanc de blancs, and even Champagnes that only use the Pinot varietals, called blanc de noirs. The result is varying levels of flavors and aromas that can be quite delightful.
Champagne bottles are always under tremendous pressure, 90 pounds PSI to be exact. As the art of Champagne production was in its infancy, the process of learning took its toll on early producers, and it would not be uncommon that early producers would be sporting eyepatches and hooks for hands. As the process developed, the bottles were built to withstand the immense pressure, corks more sturdy, and wire cages added to prevent premature celebration.
When I think of any New Year’s Eve celebration, appetizers and small plates nearly always come to mind. But as with every other wine, what are the items to pair with Champagne?
While Champagne has been traditionally served at weddings it’s a little known fact that Champagne is almost never a good pairing with wedding cake. The sweetness of wedding cake makes the wine taste bitter and doesn’t do much for the palate.
Instead go for foods and appetizers that complement the elements in the wine. Champagnes during their production are aged on their sediment, or lees, giving the wine yeasty flavors of bread dough, crackers. Crackers with crème fraiche and caviar, canapes or phyllo dough-based appetizers, alongside succulent shellfish like crab and lobster, and perfect with raw fish in sushi and nigiri.
Before you head to the store, check out common terms that you may be faced with as you’re shopping:
• Champagne - sparkling wine from Champagne, France
• Cremant (crehm-ahn) - sparkling wine made in France but not in Champagne; typically made in the same méthode traditionelle but without the costly price tag of the esteemed Champagne houses.
• Spumante (spoo-mahn-tay) - Italian sparkling wine
• Prosecco - Bubbly that is both aromatic and fruity – perfect for brunch.
• Metodo Classico - made in the French Champagne style sparkling wines.
• Sekt - German or Austrian sparkling wine
• Cava (cah-vah) - Spanish sparkling wine
• California Sparkling Wine
Only Champagnes produced in the Champagne wine region of France can legally be called Champagne however, that’s not to say other areas in the world haven’t crafted some truly wonderful sparkling wines. Here’s a couple of great Champagnes and sparkling wines to add to any New Year’s gathering:
• Moet & Chandon Champagne (France) - $39.99 Costco
• Veuve Clicquot Champagne (France) - $48.99 Hy-Vee
• Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne (France) - $199.99 Costco
• Segura Viudas Reserva Heredad (Spain) - $27.99 Hy-Vee
• Chandon (California) - $14.99 Costco
• Roederer Estate (California) - $28.99 Hy-Vee
• Gruet Brut (New Mexico) - $17.99 Camp McClellan Cellars
As I write this, I am reminded of the mix of emotions that surround the celebrations an approaching year. One year passes and another is born, offering both opportunities for fresh starts and nostalgia of memories past. As we all enter into 2019 with the promise of a new year, take this time to gather your loved ones close to celebrate with great wine and await in eagerness at the new vintages that are waiting to be opened in the new year. Cheers!