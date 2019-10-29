As Halloween approaches, cauldrons will be ablaze on stove tops as the temperatures descend and the need to create cozy soups arises. Preparing a steaming hot pot of soup always warms any home and makes the fall season all the more cozy. While not typically the conversation of food and wine pairing, it is important to know which soups pair with which wines and how to maximize the flavors in each. If you remember the basics of food and wine pairing it’s easy to find an accompaniment to any fall soup. Follow this easy guide as you’re preparing a cauldron-worth of soup for your ghoulish trick-or-treaters or festive fall dinner party.
Vegetable soups
Fall vegetables are one of my favorite parts of the season. The rich flavors that come with the many varieties of squash are perfect for any pureed soup or bisque. Pumpkin and butternut squash or even carrots and other root vegetables are great examples of fall soups that when dressed appropriately can be an excellent addition to any multi-course dining event or rich enough to serve as the full meal. When pairing wine for these types of soups, look for something to complement the brightness of the vegetables/squash in the soup with its acidity and crispness to match the richness of squash type additions. Try pairing Chenin Blanc from the Loire Valley (France) for lighter soups, Soave (Italy), Pinot Grigio (Alto-Aldige - Italy), or Gewurztraminer (Alsace - France). These wines boast white grapes that build upon the fruity-sweet qualities of the soup with roundness apparent on the palate but with a lean crispness that can clear the palate for another bite.
Tortilla soup
I find the spicy qualities that come with tortilla soup are perfect for warming the chilliest of evenings. Combining the flavors of onion and garlic with the sweetness of corn, and even with the zest of lime juice and cilantro create a mélange of south-of-the-border explosion on your palate. For clear broth tortilla soups try a Sancerre from the Loire Valley in France or Gruner Veltliner from Austria which will accent the fresh qualities in the cilantro and fresh lime to add a fresh punch to your pairing. For richer tortilla soups try Rioja from Priorat in Spain, or Beaujolais from the French Burgundy region as they will accentuate the fruity and sweet qualities of any tomatoes and corn but also complement the spicy qualities in the dish without overpowering.
New England seafood chowder (cream-based)
With any visit to the East coast, it is not complete without a steaming bowl of New England Chowder, perhaps with clams, shrimp, or crab, potatoes, corn, and usually a creamy broth. These cream-based seafood soups often warrant a wine that has enough body and structure to match the richness provided by the soup and seafood try pairing California Chardonnay or Burgundian Chardonnay which will avoid being overly oaky which may come as off-putting on your palate. Also try German Rieslings, preferably from Mosel as the wine will offer a sweetness highlighting the sweetness from the clams and corn but structured enough to hold its own without being overly oaky.
Beef stew
For those looking for a heartier, stick-to-your-ribs style soup, beef stews make for great fall meals and even for myself bring back childhood memories of sledding and coming in while my grandmother prepared it. Rich beef, carrots, parsnips, and potatoes all in a rich and savory broth, sometimes prepared with red wines or port. When it comes to pairing wines with beef stew it’s important to select a wine that is bolder and more structured in quality with tannins able to match the often fattier cuts of beef and richness of the overall dish. Avoid anything too lean or fruity as this will seem “flat” when tasted with the dish. Instead look to pair with Petite Sirah (from a grape called Durif), French Bordeaux (left bank), and even your favorite California Cabernet Sauvignon. The tannins in the wine will help evenly match the richness of the dish and the flavors of dark plum, blackberry, and even herbaceous elements will pair perfectly with the slightly sweetness of any root vegetables and bay leaves used in the stew.
Chili
Chili recipes are often adapted and passed down in tradition from family to family. Sometimes incorporating bacon, jalapenos, or other secret ingredients, the zippy quality of any bowl of chili is what makes the dish so classic. With soups utilizing spicy seasonings such as generous usage of Chile powder it’s important to remember that high alcohol wines will make spicy foods seem spicier! Instead look for moderate alcohol, and moderate tannin wines with substantial body as they will match the complex flavors and bold qualities but accentuate the components within the dish. With chilis that incorporate ground beef, red wines are structured enough to handle the fatty nature of ground beef. I find for chili try pairing with Argentinean Malbec as the fruity qualities in the wine will be a nice match to spices used in the soup and can offer the full body qualities needed to avoid being washed out by the soup. Additionally, a Spanish Tempranillo or new world Shiraz offer wonderful complements without over-powering your dish.
With the changes in seasons all becoming more evident every week, I hope you can look for ways to include wine pairings to each pot of soup that you prepare. Whether you’re hosting an elaborate dinner party, or a simple family meal, by remembering the basics of food and wine pairing, even the most complex soups can be wonderful accompaniments to an even better bottle of wine. As a community of fellow food and wine enthusiasts, I also encourage you to share your own soup pairings and recipes with me at cbodnarek@qctimes.com.