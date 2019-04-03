Oregon has no limited supply of Pinot Noir wines. But when it comes to finding producers that are truly exceptional, one in particular comes to mind. EIEIO, out of Carlton, Ore. and produced by winemaker Jay McDonald, makes it onto my shortlist of U.S. Pinot Noir.
The Willamette Valley, in which EIEIO is located, remains the subtle guest at the party compared to that of the highly publicized Sonoma, Calif.-produced wines. But its unique Pacific Northwest landscape and climate offer wine enthusiasts a wonderful array of wines fostered by the temperate climate while retaining the vibrancy of red fruits and nuanced earthy qualities. The Willamette Valley, which runs approximately 150 miles north-to-south, is home to hundreds of notable wineries, including EIEIO.
As many winos are aware, the Pinot Noir grape is known for making up 70 percent of the red grape plantings in Oregon. This prominence and recent promotion helped put Oregon on the map with many wine drinkers and sommeliers.
The thin-skinned Pinot Noir grape thrives in the temperate climates and is most often associated with flavors of cherry, raspberry, plum and often floral and earthy elements that make themselves apparent in the first sip. One can almost always recognize the varietal from the elegance and notable transparent quality compared to other reds. It is this elegance that also makes Pinot Noir a fantastic wine pairing for many different entrees from Pacific Northwest, including salmon, pork, and even gamier poultry. For any French Burgundy fans reading this, Oregon wineries tend to bring out the floral and earthy natures of these wines more so than their California counterparts. Similar in styles, the Burgundian producers often make for a great international tasting party idea.
In one of my Bottled Up columns published back in October, titled “Old McDonald had a Farm,” I had the opportunity to chat with the winemaker EIEIO's Jay McDonald, who explained the winery was founded on the premise of “deciding not to take myself too seriously."
On April 16, wine enthusiasts in the Quad-Cities will have the great pleasure of meeting winemaker Jay McDonald as he makes a visit to R Bar, 4907 Utica Ridge Rd., Davenport, from 6-9 p.m., accompanied by John Phelan, owner and distributor at Phelan Distributing for an intimate tasting event.
During the tasting, guests will be treated to four unique treasures of Oregon origin.
First, a 2014 Yates Conwill Chardonnay complete with ripe melon and pear with light citrus and notes of minerality. Next, the namesakes of the EIEIO legacy; the Cuvée E, I, and O expressions.
If you read the column back in October, you'll remember the Cuvée E, the wine I featured next to the delightful pairing of bone-in pork chops marinated in Dijon mustard and then wrapped with Prosciutto served with creamy cheddar grits. In case you missed it, you can read it here.
While all three Cuvée wines originate from the same grape varietal, each wine is nuanced and comes with its own complexities and unique flavors, including deep plum and chocolate, floral and cherry, and even herbaceous and caramel flavors.
These rare opportunities to meet and speak with a winemaker directly offer additional depth and insight into the swirling aromas and flavors in your glass. All four wines will be available for purchase during the event, and EIEIO’s Jay McDonald will also be signing purchased bottles at this event, allowing you to take home just a little piece of Oregon.
Save the date and mark your calendars because, wine enthusiasts, this is one tasting event you won’t want to miss.