Everywhere you look, we are constantly being reminded that spring is here. The grass has greened, plants and buds are beginning to emerge and patios are being set up and dusted off for the season ahead.
As a wine enthusiast, I find the change in the seasons also brings with it changes in my cellar selections and dinner pairings. One of the selections that has become a “must have” in my cellar is Domaine Tempier Bandol Rosé. While rosé wines have become mainstream through the indoctrination of flower crown-wearing music festival-goers, the wines that I find stand out the most are the ones from which the wine was originally developed in the south of France.
Domaine Tempier comes from the appellation d'origine contrôlée (AOC) Bandol, which lies approximately 30 miles southwest of the famous French port city of Marseille. The region itself was founded as a military fort in the 1500s but the history of the wine region’s first vines, and specifically Domaine Tempier producers, date as far back as 600 B.C. As a passionate wine writer, I’m always enthralled by the old world wine producers, as the traditions and carefully culminated growing practices have been in place in some of these wine-producing areas long before the United States was even colonized. Though the house was built in 1834, a series of setbacks, including Phylloxera (a grape louse), halted most production in the winery until it was resumed by newlyweds Lucie Tempier Lucien Peyraud. After several years of toil, the Domaine was producing top quality wines and, with it, the Bandol rosé.
This rosé wine starts from grape vines that are, on average, 20 years old. Wines come as a result of decisions made in the winery, so Domaine Tempier focuses on keeping yields low to create a bigger statement in the final product. Using the Mourvedre grape that originated from Spain, Domaine Tempier hand picks each cluster and carefully destems before the wine undergoes a cold maceration to impart the color and to allow fermentation to begin.
The result is a gorgeously pale pink rosé that is accented by complex floral and fruity aromas.
As you open this wine, aromas swirl in your glass of peach, thyme and basil, and ripe strawberries emerge. Tasting this wine, you are treated to a symphony of summer fruit, peach, spiced pear, and melon mixed with light yellow flowers. At the finish, you can begin to pick up a slight stone minerality lending to a refreshing finish. The wine comes with almost buttery texture in your mouth from its malolactic fermentation and delivers a strong balance of acidity to bring it all together.
One of my favorite dishes to pair with this wine is classic French bouillabaisse. Hailing from the port city of Marseille, just northeast of the Bandol region, this seafood stew starts with a flavorful seafood broth utilizing 3-4 pounds of fish heads, bones, trimmings, shrimp shells, accented by fresh fennel, leek, onion and saffron. As the soup comes together, shrimp, wild cod, halibut are added along with mussels and clams to create a soup that is a seafood lover’s dream. In classic French style, a Rouille (pronounced: rü-ē), is made from roasted pepper, lemon, garlic and parsley to be smeared on crusty bread meant for dunking the flavorful broth. The Domaine Tempier Bandol Rosé offers the perfect complement for the dish, highlighting the fruity notes from the red pepper and saffron and providing acidity to cut through the richness of the broth, as you would add lemon juice to any seafood. I followed the Julia Child recipe, which, once you read through a few times, is the most accessible.
Other great pairings for this Bandol rosé include morels, which are coming into season as we speak, light pasta and rice dishes, and even grilled fish and goat cheese salads. As I sit on my patio writing this, I encourage you to add Domaine Tempier Bandol Rosé to your must-have list for the spring and summer seasons. Ask your distributor or retailer about stocking this selection, commonly priced between $45-$50. I have also seen this hit shelves in Binny’s locations in Illinois and also at retailers in Minnesota. Easy drinking and perfect for patio weather, this wine will soon become a favorite among your friends and family.