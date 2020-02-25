Bottled Up: Think Mexico is all about Tequila? You'll be surprised by the variety of its wines

While much of the wine produced in Mexico comes from Baja, which benefits from the cooling breeze from the Pacific Ocean, many of Mexico’s winemakers are taking advantage of new technologies and irrigation techniques allowing them to produce wines in more unforgiving areas. While these wines don't rival the top bottles in the world, it is exciting to see what winemakers are doing in climates and locations where experimentation and creativity can take reign.

At HA’, the restaurant celebrates Mexican ingredients, refined atmospheres and salutes the classic foods of Mexican cuisine. As you walk into the dining room, you walk down a series of concrete pavers suspended over the floor almost as if you’re walking toward the sea floor of the nearby ocean. The meal started with Waygu Tartare with a Chile emulsion and caviar. This was paired with a delicious Monte Xanic Vina Kristel Sauvignon Blanc, a tart and lean Sauvignon Blanc that boasted grassy and citrus elements and presented an exciting and unique start to the meal. While you would think to pair Wagyu with a richer bolder red wine, in this pairing the delicate pepper and natural earthiness of Waygu paired perfectly with the green and grassy elements in the wine.