I have always had a passion for Asian cuisines.
When I was as young as 3, my parents would take my sister and I to Dim Sum (Chinese small plates) in Chinatown back when we lived in Canada.
You could say these early experiences gave root to a profound love. And to this day, I continue to have a great passion for the sweet and spicy flavors that come with many Asian-inspired dishes. including one of my favorites: Korean barbecue.
I first experienced Korean barbecue while visiting Madison, Wisconsin. I can still recall the hole-in-the wall-establishment, often the best kind, and when my order came out, I wasn’t sure what to expect.
To say I was surprised with my meal would be a complete understatement. A symphony of flavors, both salty and sweet, with soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic and green onion on slightly charred beef came together to create a completely balanced dish.
Pairing wines with Korean cuisines, or any Asian-inspired dishes for that matter, is no easy feat.
Unlike European fare that’s often plated with all components together, Asian cuisines often consist of many elements, dipping sauces, side items and more. Many times when preparing Korean or Chinese food at home, I will often go to the sure-bet sweeter Riesling or Gewürztraminer, as these both tend to have lower alcohol content and higher sweetness to combat any spicy elements in the dish. However, with the char that accompanies most Korean BBQ, I find the smoky nature of a mature Shiraz also serves as a wonderful compliment.
The Syrah grape originated in the southern Cotes du Rhone region of France and made its way to Australia, where it was renamed and branded as Shiraz.
Australia, which has grown its wine production tremendously, has numerous wine regions. For Shiraz, the most prevalent producers are found in the South Australia region near Adelaide.
During the late 1800s, while the vines in Europe were stricken by a grape louse (Phylloxera) epidemic causing many vines to die and required replanting, the vines in Australia remained completely untouched. In the Barossa Valley, one of the top producers of Shiraz, there are vines that have remained for over 100 years. Shiraz wines are rich and pair wonderfully with any exotic spices and carry a little more weight to pair.
While there are many esteemed Shiraz producers in Australia’s wine regions, like the prominent Penfold’s brand, the price tag usually restricts these from every day consumption. It often seems that the mid-range categories for Australian wine are forgotten and have limited shelf space, locally.
Let’s be real here: There’s more to Australian wine than the Yellow Tail brand.
Try the 2013 3-Rings Shiraz ($19.99 Hy-Vee Devil’s Glen), a great mid-range wine. It comes out of the Barossa Valley in the South Australia wine region, which is home to some of the most expressive and profound Shiraz in South Australia.
Adorned with dark purple hues, this wine is accented with tastes of dark plum, sage, and stewed cherries. Both notes of leather and coffee begin to reveal themselves as the wine rests on the palate for a long finish. It is high in alcohol with mild tannins, and is overall well-balanced and juicy in flavor.
Now, why does it pair well with korean barbecue? The smoky notes in the Shiraz compliment the smoky flavors from the barbecued beef and the fruit-forward nature of the wine binds well with the sweet brown sugar and salty soy sauce as to not overpower the wine or the dish.
Note: Had I paired this dish with an old world Syrah out of France, the wine would be much earthier and might prove to be lackluster with this pairing.
If you have yet to dip into the world of Australian Shiraz, I would say now is as good of a time as any. The expressive and robust flavors coming out of the country’s wine regions are getting better and better every vintage and are certainly wines to keep an eye on in coming years.
While there are many applications for Riesling paired with Asian cuisines, sometimes Shiraz is just what the doctor ordered.
If you’re looking for Shiraz here locally, the Hy-Vee store on 53rd Street sometimes carries a few of the Penfold’s portfolio as well as many familiar brands. Faithful Pilot in LeClaire offers several unique Barossa Valley Shiraz wines that are worth checking out as well.