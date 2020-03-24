Bottled Up: Times are tough. Look forward to spring wine tastings in LeClaire

With all of the coverage of COVID-19 it’s not always easy to look ahead and know that spring and, yes, brighter horizons, are ahead. But The Faithful Pilot, a restaurant in LeClaire, has a calendar full of spring events to look forward to.

When I think about the world of wine, I’m amazed at the information that I discover through a vast pool of geology, agriculture, biology and hundreds of years of history. Enjoying wine can be so much more enjoyable when you get to hear and understand the backstory of that particular glass and how it came to be.

The Faithful Pilot’s wine classes were launched in 2016 and offer a great opportunity for wine lovers and those new to wine to fall in love with the many wines around the world. For $40, each guest will experience 10 to 12 wines, with the help of Tony Morales, the restaurant's wine curator and Certified Specialist of Wine, and enjoy food pairings chef Robert Day has created to suit. There is a limit of 40 to each class. There are also tastings planned of different regions. Those events cost $25.

Classes vary in topics, highlighting wine regions across the globe, analyzing styles of wine making and offering histories of importance in wine culture. The evenings make for a perfect date night, or night out with friends.

Faithful Pilot Wine Dinners