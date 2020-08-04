Bottled up: Want a wine that will grow old gracefully? Look to the Brunello region in Italy

For Brunello wines, Italian wine law dictates that the wines must be aged for two years in oak and a total of five years. For Riserva classified wines, they must be aged for at least two years in oak and a total of six years before they are released for consumption. Aged in traditionally Slavonian oak barrels, this imparts flavors of leather and dried fruits on the already tannic Sangiovese grape allowing the wines to age elegantly in the bottle for many years in cellars and develop astute complexities. These are some great wines to hold onto for many years before enjoying! I recommend buying at least four bottles of any Brunello you enjoy, this way you can taste the wine as it continues to evolve and you’ll have a very special surprise every five years or so.