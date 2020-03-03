Bottled Up: Welcome spring with a bold, elegant Château de Vaudieu Chateauneu-du-Pape

The 2011 Château de Vaudieu Chateauneu-du-Pape (retail: $75, $50 for newer vintages) offers an experience one might expect from this region. The château was built in 1767 by the French lieutenant Admiral Gérin and is one of three original castles from the 18th century in the region. The vineyard site, a combination of terraces and hillsides, offers both exposure and protection from the le mistral winds, and has been producing grapes for over 250 years. This “sanctuary” has led to the ultimate naming of the Chateaux, and comes from the French “Val de Dieu” which translates Valley of God.

As you taste the wine a beautiful assortment of flavors emerge as the wine opens. The flavors call out the aromas detected but also cherries, stewed dark fruits, tobacco and a minerality element of gravel. Elegant, yet very powerful, this wine is both high tannin as evidenced by the dryness on the palate and high in acidity to pack a serious punch. With a wine as bold as this, look for food pairings that match the intensity of the flavorful wine. Goat and sheep’s milk cheeses like Roquefort, and cured meats and olives are a great pairing to start your meal. With many of the ingredients in a meat and cheese board also offering a fat component is sure to be a welcomed match to the tannin structure in the wine. For the adventurous at meal time, this wine offers a great pairing to gamier additions at the table. Wild boar, lamb and venison, with rosemary, herbs, and garlic offer the bold complexity this wine benefits, and the fatty nature of red meats helps to round the tannin structure in the wine, offering a refreshing sip in between bites. Also, try dishes that incorporate native herbs and spices. The blend of Syrah in this wine benefits from the addition of these spices in the dish and can be quite delicate and refined.