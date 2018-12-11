Location, location, location: a statement that represents such simplicity also represents profound differences in the world of wine. For those new to the art of enjoying wine, it may seem surprising that there can be so many different styles of wines that use the same grapes. France’s Burgundy wine region is known for Pinot Noir compared to California’s Sonoma County Pinot Noir, for example. Outside of the decisions made at the winery, where the grapes are grown also has a dramatic impact on the final wine and ultimately defines each wine’s striking characteristics.
The concept is known as “terroir” (pronounced terˈwär). Simply defined, terroir is the combination of factors that contribute to a wine’s particular vineyard site — each wine’s sense of place.
Several factors make up the terroir, including:
- Climate
- Hours of sunlight
- Soil Composition
- Precipitation
- Slope/Drainage
- Elevation
It is this sense of place that gives the wines of Chablis distinctive minerality from the Kimmeridgian, or gray limestone, in which the Chardonnay grapes of the region grow. Other examples include the thick-skinned Syrah/Shiraz grapes found in the Rhone wine region of France and in Australia where the grape must endure warm climates and lots of sunlight. Drinking wines from these regions, you can almost taste the conditions the grape was created in. This is terroir.
Based out of Napa, Calif., Locations wine was the brainchild of winemaker Dave Phinney. They've undertaken an ambitious project to celebrate the intricacies that make up wine-producing regions and countries across the globe and to create blends using grapes found in each country, in an attempt to bottle a “location” that give the best representation of a country's wine tradition. Winemaker Dave Phinney partners with vineyards across the globe to source grapes from older, established vines with low yields to best showcase their individual regions.
The result is an exciting journey giving wine lovers the opportunity to partake in a tasting of countries and regions rather than from specific regions within the country. For any readers that are new to wine, this is a great way to explore new wines without concerning yourself with uncertainties that come from not knowing specific producers, appellations, or vintages. Taste the Italy wine for Negroamaro, Nero d’Avola, and Barbera grapes sourced from throughout the country, or try classic Argentinian favorites blending the well-known Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes grown here. As the winemaker stated, the goal is to create the best possible wine representing the region or country.
Regions represented in Location wines’ portfolio:
- Spain
- France (red & rosé)
- Italy
- Argentina
- New Zealand
- Portugal
- Corsica (island region of France)
- California (red & white)
- Oregon
- Washington
- Texas
Dave Phinney’s Locations wines are a great opportunity to grab your friends with several of these bottles and plan a tasting. You will be delighted at how the differences reveal themselves as you move from region to region, country to country. At your wine shop or grocer, these labels cannot be missed. White ovals with a simple “F” for France, “I” for Italy, and “AR” for Argentina are playfully representative of the common window stickers documenting travel adventures you see on vehicles. Prices vary from $18-$25 making them an affordable buy for everyday consumption. Look for these labels at Hy-Vee and Cru in downtown Davenport.