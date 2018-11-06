We’ve all seen the shows: Doomsday preppers building bunkers underground preparing for the zombie apocalypse or nuclear winter by stockpiling bulk items to last for decades.
You can bet if there were a threat of zombies forcing the modern world underground, I would be stockpiling the best bottles of Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Bordeaux and California Cabs I could find. The place I would most assuredly start my stockpile expeditions would be Davenport's new Costco Wholesale.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of Quad-Citians have flocked through Costco's doors since it opened on October 20. But many may not immediately think of Costco as a viable option to find great wines, which in my opinion, is unfortunate.
Costco does not possess the caché of an extensive warehouse wine retailer nor the high-end finesse that comes with area wine shops. What it lacks in design appeal, the store makes up for in other areas: Low prices and a wide variety of labels carried.
Costco is a true diamond in the rough, in terms of wine shopping, and it houses some hidden gems.
In a state that limits quantities of imported labels, it’s refreshing to see new bottles that don’t frequent the shelves here at other local stores.
As I’ve come to learn, when you have a chance to snatch up these great wine finds without paying a premium, it’s best to grab three or four bottles at a time for your collection before they disappear.
From best value, to splurge-worthy finds, here are 10 wines to look for, and ones to add to your shopping cart while you can find them at Costco, at 2790 E. 53rd St., Davenport.
- 2015 Heitz Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon: $47.99 (reg. $55-$60)
- 2015 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay: $39.99 (reg. $50)
- 2016 Seghesio Zinfandel: $16.99 (reg. $25-$30)
- 2015 Antinori Tignanello: $89.99 (reg. $120)
- 2015 Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir: $33.99 (reg. $40)
- 2016 Dr. Loosen Blue Slate Riesling: $16.99 (reg. $18)
- 2015 Chappellet Cabernet Sauvignon: $47.99 (reg. $60-$65)
- Chateau D’Aqueria Tavel Rosé: $14.99 (reg. $20)
- 2015 Stag’s Leap Cabernet Sauvignon: $39.99 (reg. $50)
- Kirkland Brand: From $10 to $30
Kirkland is Costco’s house brand and goes far beyond clothing items and groceries. While Kirkland wines may not be the keystone of your cellar collection, Costco has made great strides in developing its own house brand of wine, including everything from Pinot Noir, Brunello di Montalcino and even Gigondas.
The brand has also established its own winemakers from around the world, from California to Europe. Many Kirkland wines offer great value and are fairly tasty wines for everyday sipping. These Kirkland brand wines range in price from under $10 up to around $30.
Don’t let the phrase “house brand” scare you off. I’ve yet to make it through the whole portfolio, but the Pinot Noir and Cotes du Rhone are quite nice at the moment and easy drinkers.
If you're a wine lover and have yet to make it to the Davenport's Costco, I encourage you to do so. It is a great addition to the area's wine-shopping scene.
I expect to keep seeing great finds at Costco and will be at-the-ready to stock my cellar with some truly great bottles.