Bottled up: Zinfandel is an ideal match for grilling

The spicy flavors of baking spice, tobacco and vanilla are wonderful with any spices used in Middle Eastern cooking, Indian curries and Asian flavors, as long as they are not overly spicy. Spicy (heat) foods are made spicier by wines that have higher alcohol content and do not make for the most pleasurable dining experience.

One winemaker in particular produces a fantastic Zinfandel-based wine that not only bucks tradition but also delivers the goods. Orin Swift Cellars was founded in 1998 by Dave Phinney. Phinney spent a semester in Italy during college in 1995 and later, while worked for Robert Mondavi in 1997 as a harvester, ventured on his own and developed the brand that it is today. Naming the winery after the middle name of his father and maiden name of his mother, Orin Swift Cellars was born. Northwest of Napa and Yountville, St. Helena is located in Napa County where Orin Swift Cellars hosts its tasting room for guests to sample many of its wines from supple Zinfandels to Sauvignon Blanc to Rose and Petite Sirah. Always unique with their labeling, you can’t miss a chance to snag one of these bottles.