Bottled up: Zinfandel is an ideal match for grilling

Few things celebrate the arrival of fair weather more than the whirring of a sprinkler and the smoky pyre of the grill. It’s grilling season, and that represents a reprieve from the endless groundhog’s day of routine dishes in the sink and pots on the stove, a performative art of cooking that tugs at our ancestral roots and brings the kitchen outdoors in a way that almost becomes ritualistic. While grilling can often lead to challenges when it comes to food and wine pairing, I often gravitate toward Zinfandel as my wine of choice whenever I flare up the grill.
Zinfandel, otherwise known for its Italian-given name, Primitivo, is a notoriously tricky grape to grow; it ripens unevenly making it a challenge for winemakers to pick at the optimal time. Pick too early and it tastes green and harsh, too late you’re left with a wine that tastes more like preserves or jam without enough acidity to balance.
Thin-skinned and smaller berries, these wines come with flavors of black fruits, red strawberries or raspberries, and often elements of baking spice and tobacco. Typically higher in alcohol and tannin, Zinfandel wines are bold and full-bodied in nature and should be taken into consideration when dealing with food and wine pairing. The bitter tannins in the wine are complemented by any smoke or char from the grill, while the dark fruit flavors in the wines perfectly accentuate the sweet flavors of your favorite barbecue sauce or hoisin for an Asian barbeque vibe. Avoid pairing them with fish, or anything too delicate, as these wines will overpower almost certainly.
The spicy flavors of baking spice, tobacco and vanilla are wonderful with any spices used in Middle Eastern cooking, Indian curries and Asian flavors, as long as they are not overly spicy. Spicy (heat) foods are made spicier by wines that have higher alcohol content and do not make for the most pleasurable dining experience.
One winemaker in particular produces a fantastic Zinfandel-based wine that not only bucks tradition but also delivers the goods. Orin Swift Cellars was founded in 1998 by Dave Phinney. Phinney spent a semester in Italy during college in 1995 and later, while worked for Robert Mondavi in 1997 as a harvester, ventured on his own and developed the brand that it is today. Naming the winery after the middle name of his father and maiden name of his mother, Orin Swift Cellars was born. Northwest of Napa and Yountville, St. Helena is located in Napa County where Orin Swift Cellars hosts its tasting room for guests to sample many of its wines from supple Zinfandels to Sauvignon Blanc to Rose and Petite Sirah. Always unique with their labeling, you can’t miss a chance to snag one of these bottles.
As we celebrate the ode to the grill, the Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert ($49.99-Hy-Vee) doesn’t disappoint. Adorned with isolating and picturesque images of the desert, and masked with cellophane tape, this wine with deep purple hues offers a seductive pour and packs a punch. As you swirl this wine in your glass you’ll notice heavy tearing on the glass. Often referred to as legs, these streams down the side of the glass indicate a presence of sugars and alcohol that cling to the side of the glass as it’s swirled; slower tears falling often suggest the presence of higher alcohol. This Zinfandel-based wine is also blended with local Syrah, Petite Sirah (contributing to the deep purple color) and Grenache, a combination all hailing from Orin Swift’s Monte Rosso, Bismark, Korte and Frei Ranch vineyards. Aromas of blackberry, cherry are met with savory herbs and soft vanilla.
As you begin to taste the wine, it is quickly apparent the bold flavors follow through with elements of blackberry and dark plum and are piqued with violet, tobacco, vanilla and clove. 8 Years in the Desert is aged in both French and American Oak for a period of eight months before being bottled and that most certainly contributes to the spicy, sassy nature of this wine.
As you prepare to light up the grill, look to pair this wine with sticky, sweet Asian-style Hoisin ribs or smoked pulled pork with homemade barbecue sauce to add a zesty kick. I think you’ll find the bold, dark fruit flavors in the wine, structured tannins and velvety textures will be just the trick to add to your quarantine barbecue.
If I had to spend eight years in the desert, or on a desert island, you can bet this is one wine that I would have with me, and I think you’ll agree.
Carson Bodnarek, a self-proclaimed “cork dork”, is a certificate recipient from the Court of Master Sommeliers, WSET Level II and is currently studying for his certified sommelier exam. Always on the hunt for his next great bottle of wine for his collection, he is an avid jetsetter and devout foodie. After moving to Quad-Cities from Iowa City in 2013, Carson now resides in Bettendorf.
Contact Carson Bodnarek at 563-383-2299 or cbodnarek@qctimes.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!