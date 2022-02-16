Combine opens second location in Davenport

The Combine hopes to bring a casual, comfortable atmosphere and high-quality food to Davenport with a new restaurant, The Combine Grill.

Owner Jeff Harrop opened the second Combine location Feb. 11 at 5266 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sundays.

The original Combine, 910 Bend Blvd, East Moline, has been open in the Bend Event Center since 2019.

Harrop said the first Combine location drew in a lot of customers from Iowa, so it made sense to expand to the west side of the Mississippi River. They've had a fairly soft opening so far, which has gone well.

"We just thought it was natural to put one in over here," Harrop said.

Like the original location, The Combine Grill will offer fresh food that is sourced locally when possible. The menu features burgers, salads, steak and seafood, most priced between $15 and $30.

Harrop didn't rule out further expansion, depending on what he sees in the future. However, he wouldn't want it to interfere with the business of the original Combine in East Moline or the Bass Street Chop House, which Harrop also owns.

Bass Street Chop House opened in a new location last April, 1425 River Drive, Moline, after it closed due to complications from construction of the I-74 bridge and COVID-19.

"Never say never," Harrop said. "We might, it just depends if a good opportunity or a good location came up that didn't compete with the other two restaurants."

