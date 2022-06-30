Cookies & Dreams creates cookie for John Deere Classic

Cookies & Dreams will bring an array of treats to the John Deere Classic this year, including a brand-new cookie that pays homage to a golf great.

Owner Stephanie Sellers said the idea came about while brainstorming with a manager. Rather than bake cookies inspired by the golf tournament's namesake, they decided to take inspiration from the sport itself, and one of its most famous players.

"Last year we did cookies that were green and yellow for John Deere," Sellers said. "But this year we wanted to take a little bit different route."

The "I Dream About Arnie" cookie is the bakery's signature sweet lemon sugar cookie with white chocolate chips, topped with a sweet tea cream cheese glaze and sweet tea caramel.

They are available online for a limited time, and will go on sale at the Cookies & Dreams Bettendorf location, 6768 Competition Drive, this week.

"You get that subtle tea flavor with the nice sweet tart lemon and it's literally like an Arnold Palmer that you can eat," Sellers said.

The bakery will bring the "I Dream About Arnie" cookies and other flavors to the John Deere Classic this week, both on the course and in the exhibitor tent. Other cookies they will sell include chocolate chip, sugar and monster.

Cookies & Dreams is doing more than just honoring the tournament with the new cookie, it's also donating funds to charity. Sellers said 20% of all proceeds from the "I Dream About Arnie" cookie sales will be donated to Birdies for Charity. The bakery is also gifting more than 1,000 cookies to the classic for various events.

"People have been really excited about this flavor," Sellers said. "It benefits a good cause as well so that's always a plus."

