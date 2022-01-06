Craving a Chuckies tenderloin? Freddy's has you covered

If you've got a hankering for a good, local pork tenderloin, look no further than Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.
The national burger chain has partnered with Chuckies, a locally founded food trailer business famous for its tenderloins, to sell tenderloins at its Iowa locations.
Freddy's currently operates nine Iowa restaurants, one located at 916 W. Kimberly Rd. in Davenport. The fast food chain was founded in 2002 in Wichita, Kansas, and has since grown to operate more than 400 locations in 33 states.
Chuckies owner Chuck Cox said the partnership is going on its second year, with hopes to expand it in the future as Freddy's opens more locations.
Cox's first began perfecting his tenderloin recipe in 1980 at TC's Point After, the restaurant he opened in downtown DeWitt. After 30 years in the restaurant business he took the tenderloin on the road, operating food trucks that travel around Iowa and all over, from Arizona for Chicago Cubs spring training to different NASCAR events.
He eventually connected with one of the Freddy's owners, and offered to bring in a tenderloin for them to sample. If they didn't like it, they'd never have to discuss it again, he said.
"I took it in first, I'm sitting on a table in Cedar Rapids, and the guy says, 'We're in,'" Cox said. "First bite."
The tenderloins are the Chuckies recipe, same meat, seasoning and breading, just smaller, Cox said. He uses the "prime rib of the hog," the boneless pork loin, and ensures that each tenderloin has the correct ratio of bread to meat.
Looking to the future, Cox said people may see Chuckies tenderloins come to other chains' menus.
"It's a very good product, and all I ask, all I've ever asked is just the chance, that's all I've ever asked," Cox said. "And I've I've got a couple chances out there."