Daiquiri Factory brings blended drinks and a new menu to Davenport with new location

For years, Rock Island business owner Kyle Peters has fielded questions from customers, asking for a Daiquiri Factory location on the Iowa side of the Mississippi River dispensing house-made blended drinks.

"We've heard you. We're here, and we're definitely looking forward to being on this side of the river," Peters said. "And let's be here a long time."

Peters purchased the building that used to house Shenanigan's Irish Pub, 303 W. 3rd St., in December 2020. Getting to opening day took a bit longer than expected with the COVID-19 pandemic, supply-chain and staffing issues slowing things, but they've reached the point where people can now be invited in.

There are still a few finishing touches needed, but the bulk of the work is done.

"We wanted to build something really cool, and something that would have some good impact," Peters said. "We plan on being here for a long time, so it was important to do it right."

Daiquiri Factory Davenport has opened with limited hours from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and a selection of food. The bar's menu will include shareable items like sliders and nachos, along with burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. It was important that just like the daiquiris, all the food is made in-house, Peters said.

Holding a soft opening will allow the staff to build confidence working in the space and with each other, he said.

There's one main thing holding the restaurant back from offering its full menu — a smoker. Peters said they're having a hard time getting a commercial smoker that would be able to handle cooking the full menu, so they're making do with a smaller one for now.

"You'd think we're trying to find a unicorn," Peters said.

After the soft opening weekend, Peters said they may slowly extend hours over the next few weeks until they can open with regular hours and a full menu.

Once the Davenport location is fully up and running, it will be open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Mondays; 11 a.m.-midnight on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Peters said he might expand the hours depending on how busy the bar got.

The Davenport Daiquiri Factory differs from the original location with more than just the menu. With the larger space, Peters said he plans to book entertainment throughout the year, from bands to DJs to comedians and more.

"Downtown business in general, no matter what side of the river you're on, is all about synergy," he said. "I'm hoping that we add to that, to that synergy down here, which I think we will."

