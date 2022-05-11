Deere, Busch collaborate on 'For the Farmers' cans to raise funds for Farm Rescue

Busch Light fans will have the chance to enjoy a can of beer and contribute to a good cause starting next week.

John Deere and Anheuser-Busch have partnered to put out a line of unique beer cans, which feature the agriculture equipment company logo and machinery. For each case sold, both corporations will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, a nonprofit that provides assistance with planting, harvesting and more to farm and ranch families dealing with a major illness, injury or natural disaster.

“The “For the Farmers” cans mark a legendary union of two iconic brands with a shared passion for supporting farmers and the great Heartlands of America,” said Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing, Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We knew that John Deere was the perfect companion to join forces with us as we bolster our shared efforts to support the farming community that is so important to us.”

Busch will donate up to $100,000, with Deere matching the amount. Cans, available in 24- and 32-count cases, are on sale through July 3 nationwide.

The partners will also hold "Cornfield Cornhole" May 21 in Big Bend, Wis. to raise awareness for Farm Rescue. At the free event, Deere tractors will fling hay in a giant Cornhole tournament. Tickets can be reserved online.

“This collaboration presents an exciting, valuable opportunity to celebrate farmers, the ag industry as a whole and the important work of Farm Rescue,“ said Jenny Ose, Director of Marketing, Agriculture and Turf, John Deere in a news release. “We’re thrilled to be part of this campaign because it supports Farm Rescue’s mission and our farming communities across America.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.