After a few hours of staring at a screen in a downtown Davenport office space, David Savatski shuts his laptop, rolls up his sleeves and heads outside. Within a few steps, his flip-flops are connected with the dirt and his hands, hidden by flowy leaves, are checking on a zucchini plant.
“You can kind of see one there,” Savatski said. “It’s not quite ready though.”
At the intersection of 2nd and Brady streets, Savatski’s small community garden that he planted in April is showing signs of growth.
When the beans, artichoke, peppers and corn are ready in the coming months, he plans to give the veggies away to friends who also work at CoworkQC, a coworking space on 2nd Street in Davenport, and anyone who walks by.
“A lot of people are surprised at the fact that I’m growing corn downtown,” he said. “But, like, isn’t this Iowa?”
The 34-year-old Milwaukee native and Bettendorf resident considers the garden in the heart of downtown Davenport a first step for his latest side business, which he calls Gardenscaping.
During his recent stint at Quad-Cities Venture School, a six-week program for area entrepreneurs, Savatski spent part of the course working on his web development company, called Blue Bench Digital, and the other part working on a possible garden-related business model.
“My thought is that you can grow food almost anywhere. You don’t need a bunch of land,” he said. “And you can grow it in a way that looks good, too.”
He would like to plant rooftop gardens throughout the metro Quad-Cities as well as gardens attached to eateries or breweries.
For now, Savatski is starting small.
While he was pulling weeds from the garden, a friend who also works in downtown Davenport passed by and asked, “What’s going on here?”
“It’s my little garden,” Savatski said, shaking his friend’s hand. “Sorry my hands are dirty.”
Savatski is eager to offer growing tips to first-timers. He got into gardening in middle school and is growing “a little bit of everything” in the yard of the Bettendorf home he and his wife rent. Their sons, who are 3 and 7, occasionally help out.
“I think everyone should learn how to grow something,” he said. “It’s easy to learn.”
Inside CoworkQC, he hung a poster detailing what is growing in the garden just outside the windows.
“It seems like a lot of people are interested in growing their own food,” he said. “It’s something people are talking about.”
One example is the Quad-Cities Edible Landscape, a Facebook group in which with over 2,000 members are invited to post photos of their edible landscape, vegetable garden or food photos.
And Savatski’s garden full of vegetables isn’t the only one in downtown Davenport.
Just off the sidewalk over on 3rd Street, 126 species of organic plants — herbs, heirloom tomatoes, root vegetables and peppers — are also growing in an urban setting. This is the third season that Chris Carton, the RiverCenter’s executive chef/food and beverage director, has obtained seeds and seedlings from area farmers to grow just east of the Adler Theatre’s front doors. Carton, an adjunct culinary instructor at Scott Community College, and his culinary team use the vegetables for training, backstage catering and the Scott's culinary arts program. Some food is also donated to local food pantries.
“For me, when you’re growing vegetables, you’re making better use of your space,” he said. “It’s something more than just dirt."