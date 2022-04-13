East Moline food trailer brings Coney Island hot dog back to the Quad-Cities

Uncle Rich's Coney Island Hot Dog Stand has only been open for a week, but positive reviews have already reached owner Rich Glancey's ears. Customers who recall eating at Harrold's Coney Island have told Glancey his Coney Island hot dogs are a match to the Rock Island restaurant's recipe — which is exactly what he was hoping for.

Glancey grew up eating at Harrold's Coney Island, he said, enjoying their Coney Island hot dogs until the business closed in 1995. He missed having the signature food in the area, he said, and has tried to emulate the recipe and sell it in his food trailer.

"I wanted to bring the Coney Island hot dog back to the Quad-Cities," Glancey said.

The food trailer is open 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday in the parking lot of Hughes Tires, 380 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline. Glancey said he isn't planning to move the trailer around beyond a few events.

Customers can order online before stopping by, Glancey said, in order to give them a faster option. Along with the Coney Island hot dog, Glancey also has Coney Island Nachos and Coney Island sauce to-go on the menu.

Glancey started a line of hot sauces, called 777 Hot Sauce, in 2020 after retiring from the Army. The business boomed over the last two years, expanding to 40 Hy-Vee locations in nine states. Glancey felt the operation was growing too big for his tastes, so he decided to sell it.

After selling, he had time to devote himself to Uncle Rich's Coney Island Hot Dog Stand.

The trailer originally started out as a mobile store for 777 Hot Sauce, Glancey said, but the venture didn't work out. They kept the trailer, however, and Glancey spent months transforming it into the food trailer it is today.

Looking to the future, Glancey said he's looking into opening a drive-thru-only location that would be in operation year-round, then possibly expanding to a counter-style restaurant.

