FOOD: Java Java Cafe offers drink flights for caffeine lovers

There are three things besides the calendar that signal the beginning of March — warming weather, deliveries of Girl Scout cookies, and out-and-indoor spaces slowly turning green.

Java Java Cafe is hitting all three with a new coffee flight, featuring four unique drinks.

The coffee shop offers three different flights: a basic flight, an energy drink flight, and a flight of the month. The March flight includes a mix of different coffee beverages and one bright green energy drink to ring in St. Patrick's Day celebrations, each aligning with a different taste preference.

Two Quad-Cities reporters stopped by Java Java Cafe, 836 E River Drive, Davenport, to try out the new March flight, and did not leave disappointed. They did, however, leave jittery with caffeine.

There were no misses in the lineup, but the best of the bunch by far was "The Girl Scout," a blended drink modeled — and topped with — a Thin Mint Girl Scout cookie.

While not a drink to drink quickly without getting a brain freeze, "The Girl Scout" was deliciously sweet, with the mint hitting right on the tail end of the chocolate. It stayed true to the cookie, and was the favorite.

The "March Madness," a vanilla and brown butter toffee iced coffee drink, and "Go Luck Yourself," an Irish Cream cold brew with sweet cream cold foam as a topper, both cater well to the more traditional coffee crowd. The reporters differed on which was more enjoyable, but it really comes down to how much actual coffee flavoring you enjoy in your drink. The cold brew is definitely more bitter, but it was offset by the cream.

The "Sexy Leprechaun," a green apple and kiwi energy drink, provided a stark and refreshing contrast to the coffee. Fruity and carbonated, it perfectly fit one of the warmest days of the year so far.

Overall, the flight was delightful and sweet. However, when ordering a flight, make sure you have the time to sit and savor it. For $23, you do not want to waste any coffee by not budgeting the necessary amount of people and time to finish it all. And these are not small cups of coffee.

The barista was kind enough to provide to-go cups.

