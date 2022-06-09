Food Truck Fight brings culinary competition to Bettendorf

With a new location and more competitors than ever, food truck fans will get to pick the best of the bunch at the 2022 Food Truck Fight.

Local and regional food trucks will duke it out for the title of Food Truck Fight Champion noon-8 p.m. June 18 at the Isle Parkway in Bettendorf. Food trucks will offer $3 samples alongside their full menus for guests to enjoy and ultimately judge, to see which one will come out on top.

General admission costs $10 cash-only, or people can buy VIP pre-sale tickets online. The VIP package includes entrance through the VIP line, drink tickets, free water and pop, Food Truck Fight merchandise and more.

More information on the event can be found at the Food Truck Fight website.

"The whole point of this is to highlight and showcase how amazing these trucks are, how talented their operators and chefs are," said Food Truck Fight owner and operator Bobby Bunch. "That's what we're really trying to do here, and just get as many people in front of them as possible."

Twenty food trucks are participating this year, Bunch said, which is most the Quad-Cities competition has seen since it began in 2017. Bunch also puts on Food Truck Fights in Galena and Muscatine.

Kelly Girls Woodfire Pizza, based out of Clinton, is the reigning Food Truck Fight champion, two years running. The winning food truck will receive a giant championship belt, along with plenty of bragging rights.

Bunch said they moved the food truck competition from LeClaire to Bettendorf to help handle the growing crowds and number of participating food trucks. They've found a venue that will work for all kinds of weather, keeping people enjoying their food rain or shine.

"We're just really, really excited for this new venue, and we know people are going to have a great time," Bunch said. "So tell your friends, bring your family and grab your stretchy pants."

