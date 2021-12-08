Food: Whitey's Bridge Sundae celebrates new I-74 bridge opening

The new I-74 bridge has been celebrated in many ways as its opening drew closer. From photos to paintings to Christmas ornaments, its white arches have already become a Quad-Cities iconic image. People even got to see them up-close at a public celebration of the bridge's opening last week.

Whitey's Ice Cream has created its own sprinkle of Quad-Cities pride with a new treat commemorating the new bridge. The Bridge Sundae, Whitey's treat of the month, is available through December. The sundae costs $5.75.

Mississippi Mud ice cream, a mix of KONA coffee-flavored ice cream with fudge swirls and Oreo cookie pieces, makes up the base of the sundae. Two sugar cookie halves stuck proudly in the ice cream represent the arches on the two bridge spans, and chocolate sauce at the bottom of the sundae mimics the Mississippi River.

The Bridge Sundae makes the one-two punch of brain-freeze in below-freezing temperatures worth it. The ice cream, while not having the most appetizing name, is rich and delicious, and only enhanced by the chocolate sauce. The sugar cookies are a nice break if one is feeling particularly frozen by the ice cream, and offer a flavor contrast to the chocolate.