1. Mimosas and macarons
Me & Billy with Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie are joining forces again to host a cocktail and macaron pairing at 11 a.m. Saturday at Me & Billy, 200 W 3rd St., Davenport. The downtown Davenport establishments will be serving three flavors of mimosas and each one will be paired two specialty macarons. Cost is $30 per person. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. If you can't make it to that, Oh So Sweet is also hosting a macaron workshop on Thursday, Sept. 27.
2. OktoBEERfest
Front Street Brewery is hosting its third annual OktoBEERfest at its taproom, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport and in the Freight House parking lot. Festivities include games, food, beer and more starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 and continuing from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.
3. Cody Roadeo
Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House is hosting a first-of-its-kind event coined Cody Roadeo, featuring specialty cocktails, mechanical bull rides, screenings of western movies, live music and a chance to get a photo with Buffalo Bill. The distillery at 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, will also release its seasonal "Stone Fence" apple cider whiskey. Festivities are set from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. General admission is free and a VIP package costs $20 and is available at eventbrite.com.
4. Oktoberfiesta tapping party
Great River Brewery is celebrating Oktoberfest with a "Oktoberfiesta." The tapping party at Great River, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport, features a "German/Mexican infusion" of food and plenty of Okftoberfest beer. Festivities kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
5. Fall suppers cooking class
Want some new ideas for fall-themed dinners? Greatest Grains, 1600 N. Harrison St., Davenport, is hosting a free cooking class focused on fall suppers starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30. Recipes that will be demonstrated include a one-sheet pan meal, a crock pot meal as well as one soup and salad meal.
6. Apple treats cooking class
The theme for September's Kids in the Kitchen class at Hy-Vee is "Everything Apples." Hy-Vee's dietitian will host the class, recommended for kids ages 4-10, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Hy-Vee store at 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport. Kids will learn how to make candied apple slices, caramel apple overnight oars and apple cheesecake breakfast quesadillas.
The cost is $10. For more info and to register for the class, visit www.hy-vee.com and select the Davenport No. 5 (West Locust Street) store location.